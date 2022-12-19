Good morning.

Former Vanderbilt shortstop Dansby Swanson is getting paid. The free agent reportedly signed with the Chicago Cubs for $177 million over 7 years. Anyway, between Dansby going to the Cubs and Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter both getting drafted by the Rangers, all the VandyBoys are going to the teams I hate, it seems.

Football picked up a new quarterback:

Brennan Storer threw for 3092 yards as a senior at Highland Park High School in Dallas, along with 34 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He’s undersized at 5’11” and 190 pounds, though his 247 Sports profile indicates that he’s coming as a preferred walk-on. Do we have our Stetson Bennett?

Finally, the women’s basketball team beat Lipscomb 72-71 in overtime on Sunday, improving to 8-5 on the season. They have one final tuneup before Christmas break and SEC play against Alabama A&M on Wednesday.

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

7:15 PM: NFL: Rams at Packers (ESPN)

8:00 PM: NBA: Lakers at Suns (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: USC 74, Auburn 71 ... Georgia 77, Notre Dame 62.

SEC Women’s Basketball: FGCU 69, Kentucky 63 ... Auburn 91, Samford 37 ... Florida 79, UNC Greensboro 55 ... South Carolina 87, Charleston Southern 23 ... Alabama 92, Norfolk State 30 ... Texas A&M 57, SMU 49 ... Stanford 77, Tennessee 70 ... Illinois 76, Missouri 66 ... LSU 87, Oregon State 55.

World Cup: Argentina 3-3 France (Argentina wins on penalties.)

NFL: Eagles 25, Bears 20 ... Saints 21, Falcons 18 ... Lions 20, Jets 17 ... Steelers 24, Panthers 16 ... Jaguars 40, Cowboys 34 ... Chiefs 30, Texans 24 ... Broncos 24, Cardinals 15 ... Raiders 30, Patriots 24 ... Chargers 17, Titans 14 ... Bengals 34, Buccaneers 23 ... Giants 20, Commanders 12.

NBA: Magic 95, Celtics 92 ... Knicks 109, Pacers 106 ... Nets 124, Pistons 121 ... Warriors 126, Raptors 110 ... Timberwolves 150, Bulls 126 ... Nuggets 119, Hornets 115 ... Lakers 119, Wizards 117.

NHL: Wild 4, Senators 2 ... Hurricanes 3, Penguins 2 ... Rangers 7, Blackhawks 1 ... Kraken 3, Jets 2 ... Flames 5, Sharks 2.