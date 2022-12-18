WBB Game 13: Lipscomb Bisons at Vanderbilt Commodores

December 18, 2022 @ 2:00PM CT | Video: SECN+ | Radio: Live Call

Memorial Gym welcomes in the 5-5 Bisons (I don’t think that’s how you pluralize that, but what do I know?) on a cold cold day here in Nashville. The Commodores look to add to our 16-0 all-time record against Lipscomb, who has already lost to both Belmont and Tennessee State this year, to prove quite definitively that there’s no room in this city for any school that doesn’t know how plurals work.

The game isn’t a given though. Lipscomb actually has been scoring a few more points per game than we have, and they did win by more against Western Kentucky than we did, but I think the former can be explained by their schedule featuring such NAIA juggernauts as Wilberforce and Oakwood and the latter could have just been season opener weirdness on our part. Expect a fun game between rested, focused teams now that break is over as we inch closer to SEC play. Oh and it’s Ugly Sweater Day so maybe there will be some fun shots of the crowd to get us all in the Christmas spirit.