Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Today is the biggest sporting event of the year, at a weird time of year: the World Cup Final, a week before Christmas. France plays Argentina at 9:00 AM CT on FOX. Lionel Messi looks for his first World Cup in his last World Cup; France looks to repeat.

Oh, yeah, and Vanderbilt played basketball last night. The Commodores lost 70-66 to NC State, blowing a totally winnable game that it looked like they would have control of early in the second half. They’re 5-6 this season and while they’ve been competitive in all of those losses, a losing record in Year 4 isn’t going to cut it.

Now women’s basketball comes off finals break and will host Lipscomb today at 2:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Dansby Swanson is done with the Braves, signing a 7-year contract with the Cubs.

Bad Gambling Advice

Yesterday: 5-5-1 ATS, 7-4 totals; season to date: 55-65-3 ATS, 61-62 totals

Auburn at USC (4:30 PM CT, ESPN, Bill Walton doing color): USC +1.5, Over 140.5

USC +1.5, Over 140.5 Georgia vs. Notre Dame (4:30 PM CT, ESPN2): Georgia +3.5, Under 133.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

9:00 AM: World Cup Final: France v. Argentina (FOX)

12:00 PM: NFL: Regional coverage (FOX/CBS)

1:00 PM: NHL: Senators at Wild (NHL Network)

6:30 PM: NHL: Rangers at Blackhawks (ESPN)

7:20 PM: NFL: Giants at Commanders (NBC)

Scoreboard

SEC Football: Oregon State 30, Florida 3.

SEC Basketball: Missouri 68, UCF 66 ... Gonzaga 100, Alabama 90 ... East Carolina 64, South Carolina 56 ... Mississippi State 68, Nicholls 66 ... Arkansas 76, Bradley 57 ... Ole Miss 63, Temple 55 ... UCLA 63, Kentucky 53 ... LSU 89, Winthrop 81 ... Memphis 83, Texas A&M 79 ... Arizona 75, Tennessee 70.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Ole Miss 79, McNeese 60 ... Georgia 66, Belmont 55 ... Arkansas 83, Creighton 75 ... LSU 91, Montana State 52.

World Cup: Croatia 2-1 Morocco.

NFL: Vikings 39, Colts 36 ... Browns 13, Ravens 3 ... Bills 32, Dolphins 29.

NBA: Clippers 102, Wizards 93 ... Heat 111, Spurs 101 ... Cavaliers 100, Mavericks 99 ... Trail Blazers 107, Rockets 95 ... Bucks 123, Jazz 97 ... Thunder 115, Grizzlies 109 ... Suns 118, Pelicans 114.

NHL: Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 2 ... Senators 6, Red Wings 3 ... Ducks 4, Oilers 3 ... Hurricanes 5, Stars 4 ... Lightning 5, Canadiens 1 ... Panthers 4, Devils 2 ... Rangers 6, Flyers 3 ... Capitals 5, Maple Leafs 2 ... Sabres 5, Coyotes 2 ... Avalanche 3, Predators 1 ... Jets 5, Canucks 1 ... Islanders 5, Golden Knights 2 ... Kings 3, Sharks 2.