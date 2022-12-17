Good morning.
Optional Musical Accompaniment
With finals week over, Vanderbilt men’s basketball plays NC State tonight. For some reason, this game is being played at the United Center in Chicago, and it’s being played at 9:30 PM CT. Neither of these things makes any damn sense.
As far as the opposition goes, well, we remember those guys, right?
NC State men's basketball NC State baseball— Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) December 16, 2022
Plays 7 guys
If we win this game, NC State fans will somehow blame it on Tim Corbin.
Bad Gambling Advice
Season to date: 50-60-2 ATS, 54-58 totals
- Missouri vs. UCF (11:00 AM CT, Bally Sports Sun): UCF -1, Over 141.5
- Alabama vs. Gonzaga (12:00 PM CT, CBS): Alabama -1.5, Over 160.5
- East Carolina at South Carolina (1:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): South Carolina -1.5, Under 134.5
- Nicholls at Mississippi State (2:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Mississippi State -19.5, Under 138.5
- Bradley vs. Arkansas (3:00 PM CT, no TV): Bradley +11, Over 134
- Temple at Ole Miss (4:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Temple +8, Under 135
- UCLA vs. Kentucky (4:15 PM CT, CBS): UCLA -1.5, Under 141.5
- Winthrop at LSU (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Winthrop +15, Under 143.5
- Texas A&M at Memphis (6:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Texas A&M +7.5, Over 146
- Tennessee at Arizona (9:30 PM CT, ESPN2): Arizona -3.5, Over 148.5
- Vanderbilt vs. NC State (9:30 PM CT, CBS Sports): Vanderbilt +6.5, Under 146.5
Sports on TV (non-college football edition)
All times Central. College basketball schedule here.
- 9:00 AM: World Cup, third-place match: Croatia v. Morocco (FOX)
- 12:00 PM: NFL: Colts at Vikings (NFL Network)
- 12:00 PM: NHL: Blue Jackets at Bruins (NHL Network)
- 3:30 PM: NFL: Ravens at Browns (NFL Network)
- 4:00 PM: NBA: Heat at Spurs (NBA TV)
- 6:00 PM: NHL: Maple Leafs at Capitals (NHL Network)
- 7:15 PM: NFL: Dolphins at Bills (NFL Network)
- 8:00 PM: NBA: Pelicans at Suns (NBA TV)
