With finals week over, Vanderbilt men’s basketball plays NC State tonight. For some reason, this game is being played at the United Center in Chicago, and it’s being played at 9:30 PM CT. Neither of these things makes any damn sense.

As far as the opposition goes, well, we remember those guys, right?

If we win this game, NC State fans will somehow blame it on Tim Corbin.

Bad Gambling Advice

Season to date: 50-60-2 ATS, 54-58 totals

Missouri vs. UCF (11:00 AM CT, Bally Sports Sun): UCF -1, Over 141.5

UCF -1, Over 141.5 Alabama vs. Gonzaga (12:00 PM CT, CBS): Alabama -1.5, Over 160.5

Alabama -1.5, Over 160.5 East Carolina at South Carolina (1:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): South Carolina -1.5, Under 134.5

South Carolina -1.5, Under 134.5 Nicholls at Mississippi State (2:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Mississippi State -19.5, Under 138.5

Mississippi State -19.5, Under 138.5 Bradley vs. Arkansas (3:00 PM CT, no TV): Bradley +11, Over 134

Bradley +11, Over 134 Temple at Ole Miss (4:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Temple +8, Under 135

Temple +8, Under 135 UCLA vs. Kentucky (4:15 PM CT, CBS): UCLA -1.5, Under 141.5

UCLA -1.5, Under 141.5 Winthrop at LSU (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Winthrop +15, Under 143.5

Winthrop +15, Under 143.5 Texas A&M at Memphis (6:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Texas A&M +7.5, Over 146

Texas A&M +7.5, Over 146 Tennessee at Arizona (9:30 PM CT, ESPN2): Arizona -3.5, Over 148.5

Arizona -3.5, Over 148.5 Vanderbilt vs. NC State (9:30 PM CT, CBS Sports): Vanderbilt +6.5, Under 146.5

