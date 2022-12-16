Good morning.

Well, this certainly isn’t the news you want to hear a week before signing day: Vanderbilt running backs coach Norval McKenzie is headed to join the staff at Georgia Tech, where he’ll take the same job. It’s kind of a bad look that an alum is leaving for a lateral move.

Phil Steele named five Vanderbilt players (Wesley Schelling, Anfernee Orji, Will Sheppard, Jayden McGowan, and Ray Davis) to his All-SEC team.

A couple of podcasts out that I admittedly haven’t listened to yet: Chris Lee talked the upcoming signing class with Justin Angel, and the Dore Report talked to the people behind the Anchor Collective.

Bowl season starts today, and we’ll have an open thread up later. Don’t forget to join the bowl pick ‘em contest if you haven’t already.

Sports on TV (non-college football edition)

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:30 PM: NBA: Warriors at 76ers (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NBA: Nuggets at Lakers (ESPN)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Alabama 69, Little Rock 44 ... South Carolina 62, South Dakota State 44 ... Mississippi State 72, FAMU 47 ... Auburn 79, NC A&T 63.

NFL: 49ers 21, Seahawks 13.

NBA: Heat 111, Rockets 108 ... Grizzlies 142, Bucks 101 ... Jazz 132, Pelicans 129 ... Suns 111, Clippers 95.

NHL: Kings 3, Bruins 2 ... Hurricanes 3, Kraken 2 ... Penguins 4, Panthers 2 ... Ducks 5, Canadiens 2 ... Rangers 3, Maple Leafs 1 ... Flyers 2, Devils 1 ... Lightning 4, Blue Jackets 1 ... Stars 2, Capitals 1 ... Jets 2, Predators 1 ... Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 ... Sabres 4, Avalanche 2 ... Blues 4, Oilers 3.