Vanderbilt tight end Gavin Schoenwald announced on Twitter Sunday that he will not be returning to the team next season, electing not to use his free COVID year.

Schoenwald was a high school teammate of Darius Garland and Cam Johnson at Brentwood Academy, and stayed the longest of the three. After not making a single catch in his first three years in the program, Schoenwald ended his career with 13 catches for 142 yards and 4 touchdowns over the last two seasons, and he emerged as one of the team’s leaders. He will be missed, but it’s completely understandable that a fifth-year guy wants to be done with football (note that he’s not entering the transfer portal.)

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

6:00 PM; NHL: Devils at Grizzlies (NHL Network)

7:00 PM: NBA: Hawks at Grizzlies (NBA TV)

7:15 PM: NFL: Patriots at Cardinals (ESPN)

9:30 PM: NBA: Celtics at Clippers (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Tennessee 56, Maryland 53 ... Texas A&M 72, Oregon State 54 ... South Carolina 68, Presbyterian 57 ... Mississippi State 69, Minnesota 51.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Louisville 86, Kentucky 72 ... Tennessee 96, Wright State 57 ... Ole Miss 74, Jacksonville State 54 ... South Carolina 88, Liberty 39 ... Alabama 56, Southern Miss 47 ... Missouri 74, Jackson State 61 ... Auburn 81, Louisiana 41 ... Florida 76, Miami 73 ... Arkansas 77, Arkansas State 63 ... Mississippi State 88, Texas A&M-Commerce 53.

NFL: Bills 20, Jets 12 ... Bengals 23, Browns 10 ... Cowboys 27, Texans 23 ... Lions 34, Vikings 23 ... Jaguars 36, Titans 22 ... Eagles 48, Giants 22 ... Ravens 16, Steelers 14 ... Chiefs 34, Broncos 28 ... 49ers 35, Buccaneers 7 ... Panthers 30, Seahawks 24 ... Chargers 23, Dolphins 17.

NBA: Pelicans 129, Suns 124 ... Lakers 124, Pistons 117 ... Knicks 112, Kings 99 ... Magic 111, Raptors 99 ... 76ers 131, Hornets 113 ... Hawks 123, Bulls 122 ... Rockets 97, Bucks 92.

NHL: Avalanche 3, Blues 2 ... Blue Jackets 6, Kings 5 ... Kraken 5, Panthers 2 ... Coyotes 5, Flyers 4 ... Capitals 5, Jets 2 ... Bruins 3, Golden Knights 1.