Four Factors Four Factors Vanderbilt Grambling Four Factors Vanderbilt Grambling eFG% 51.25% 44.07% OR% 38.46% 32.50% TO% 31.15% 11.48% FT Rate 67.50% 28.81%

Hustler: Turnovers, rebounding doom Vanderbilt in stunning 64-62 loss to Grambling State

Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball falls prey to turnovers, poor start in 64-62 loss to Grambling State

There’s no excuse for this.

It would be one thing for Jerry Stackhouse to be losing to Southern Miss and Grambling in his first year. It’s quite another for that to be happening in Year 4. This is when the rebuild is supposed to be showing results, not when we’re blaming poor performance on the last guy.

Hell, it would be different if he were playing the freshmen. If the five-man freshman class were playing a ton of minutes and working out some kinks early in the season, that’s somewhat excusable. It would be maybe bad that in Year 4 you’re having to throw a bunch of freshmen out there, but at least I’d buy that as an excuse. Instead, the team started two juniors and three seniors on Friday night, and four of those guys were in the program last year. Three of them have been in the program for multiple years.

Just what the hell did the administration see that said “yeah, extend that guy’s contract”?

Individual Stats Player MIN FG FGA 3FG 3FGA FT FTA ORB DRB REB PTS PF AST TO BLK STL GmSc AdjGS GS/Min Player MIN FG FGA 3FG 3FGA FT FTA ORB DRB REB PTS PF AST TO BLK STL GmSc AdjGS GS/Min Tyrin Lawrence 33 3 5 1 2 8 9 0 5 5 15 0 1 2 0 1 13.5 20.41 0.62 Colin Smith 23 4 8 2 5 3 4 1 7 8 13 1 1 3 1 0 9.4 14.21 0.62 Liam Robbins 28 2 4 0 2 8 11 3 3 6 12 3 1 4 2 0 8.7 13.16 0.47 Trey Thomas 31 4 10 4 9 0 0 0 1 1 12 4 4 2 0 1 7.1 10.74 0.35 Quentin Millora-Brown 17 1 2 0 0 2 3 1 2 3 4 2 1 0 1 0 4.5 6.80 0.40 Myles Stute 30 2 5 2 5 0 0 0 3 3 6 0 2 2 0 0 3.6 5.44 0.18 Lee Dort 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0.7 -1.06 -0.53 Emmanuel Ansong 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -1.1 -1.66 -0.28 Malik Dia 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 -1.8 -2.72 -0.91 Ezra Manjon 22 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 2 1 4 0 2 -2.2 -3.33 -0.15

Jordan Wright not playing on Friday probably made a difference. You still shouldn’t be losing to Grambling.

No, it doesn’t feel like Tyrin Lawrence played well; getting to the line nine times is nice, but Grambling was just committing a bunch of fouls. They also managed to force Vanderbilt into 19 turnovers as a tradeoff. In the SEC this is known as “The Arkansas.”

Colin Smith gets minutes and plays well. Funny how that works.

Yeah, Liam Robbins fouled out a bunch of people.

Four players posting negative Game Scores. Three of those barely played, but awful game by Ezra Manjon.

What’s Next

A full week off for finals, then the Commodores will play NC State next Saturday night at 9:30 PM CT on the CBS Sports Network. No, I don’t know why this game is in Chicago, either. This is the sort of nonsensical game that’s played in a random empty NBA arena for reasons that nobody has ever bothered to explain to me, a mere idiot who notes that NCAA Tournament games are not played in empty NBA arenas if that’s your excuse, and anyway this team isn’t playing in the NCAA Tournament.