Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

And we’re into finals week at Vanderbilt, which means both basketball teams are off for an entire week. (Everyone else is, too, but bowling, golf, and tennis are all on longer breaks between the fall and spring schedule.) Which means... ah, hell, what do I put in the Anchor Drop this morning?

Well, the football team handed out the RISE awards to the team, one of which is called the Stone Cutter Award (it went to Bradley Ashmore), and I really want to know what that is. Is it about controlling the British crown and keeping the metric system down? I could see Bradley Ashmore doing a good job of that. Also, none of the awards went to Ray Davis.

Fifth-year defensive lineman Malik Langham is in the transfer portal. Like Elijah McAllister, I can’t say that one is really a surprise.

USC’s Caleb Williams is your Heisman winner. It’s probably a sign that I pay zero attention to the Pac-12 that I’m shocked at how many people are saying this was an obvious choice.

Bad Gambling Advice

Yesterday: 4-3 ATS, 3-4 totals; season to date: 47-57-2 ATS, 48-58 totals

Maryland vs. Tennessee (3:30 PM CT, FS1): Maryland +6.5, Under 132

Maryland +6.5, Under 132 Oregon State at Texas A&M (5:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Oregon State +13, Under 137

Oregon State +13, Under 137 Presbyterian at South Carolina (5:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): South Carolina -10, Over 124

South Carolina -10, Over 124 Mississippi State at Minnesota (7:30 PM CT, Big Ten Network): Minnesota +8, Under 124.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here.

12:00 PM: NFL: Regional coverage (FOX/CBS)

2:00 PM: NHL: Avalanche at Blues (ESPN)

7:00 PM; NHL: Bruins at Golden Knights (NHL Network)

7:20 PM: NFL: Dolphins at Chargers (NBC)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Kentucky 69, Yale 59 ... Arkansas 88, Oklahoma 78 ... LSU 72, Wake Forest 70 ... Alabama 71, Houston 65 ... Ole Miss 98, Valparaiso 61 ... Memphis 82, Auburn 73 ... Kansas 95, Missouri 67.

World Cup: Morocco 1-0 Portugal ... England 1-2 France.

NBA: Spurs 115, Heat 111 ... Nets 136, Pacers 133 ... Clippers 114, Wizards 107 ... Cavaliers 110, Thunder 102 ... Bulls 144, Mavericks 115 ... Warriors 123, Celtics 107 ... Nuggets 115, Jazz 110 ... Trail Blazers 124, Timberwolves 118.

NHL: Senators 3, Predators 2 ... Stars 3, Red Wings 2 ... Lightning 4, Panthers 1 ... Kings 4, Canadiens 2 ... Penguins 3, Sabres 1 ... Maple Leafs 5, Flames 4 ... Hurricanes 3, Islanders 0 ... Wild 3, Canucks 0.