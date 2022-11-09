2022 Staff Pick’em Week 11

Import and Andrew cast off their dead weight (Commentariat and me, respectively) as they outdid the person(s) they had tied for multiple weeks running. The dead weight was not holding them back too much though. The best record of the week went to Tom going 5-5. VU 04 and Import were right behind him along with Cole and CDA at 4-6. Meanwhile, I was a horrible 2-8 which the Commentariat outsucked by going 1-8. They actively refused to pick Tennessee-Georgia, so that draws them back to the same number of picks as Import.

Kentucky-Missouri and Auburn-Missouri were the only games correctly chosen by a staff majority, and the Commentariat got their lone win with that majority thanks to Kentucky. Florida-Texas A&M and Tennessee-Georgia were 3-3 splits. Otherwise, only 1 or 2 staffers got any of the other games right. Yeah, that is how you end up with the records above for the week.

Week 11 provides us with another 10-game slate. It is headlined by 6 SEC-SEC games, 2 Big XII-Big XII games, 1 ACC-ACC game, and 1 SEC-Big 8 game. You should probably take Mississippi State because Georgia (-16.5) is the unanimous pick for the week. Three other games have only one person standing against five. Five more are four to two. That leaves one even split.

The staff needs a good week. The full season record is at 286-349 (45.04%). Only four weeks have been at or over .500. Week 0 was 22-20. Week 1 was 48-42. Week 3 was 40-32. Week 8 was 18-18. Weeks 5 (15-33), 6 (20-33), 7 (20-34), and 10 (23-37) were all worse than 40% success rates. Ouch.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in “2025” (Who wants to bet that timeline holds up?), Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 10 W L W L Import 55 50 4 6 Commentariat 52 53 1 8 CDA 49 57 4 6 Tom 47 59 4 6 VU 04 47 59 4 6 DotP 45 61 2 8 Cole 43 63 4 6

The Picks