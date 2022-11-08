Vanderbilt QB AJ Swann out for Kentucky game

After leaving Saturday’s game against South Carolina with an apparent injury, A.J. Swann, who has started six of Vanderbilt’s nine games this season at quarterback, will miss this Saturday’s game at Kentucky, Clark Lea announced today at his weekly press conference.

Clark Lea says he hopes to get AJ Swann back for the Florida game. But he is out this week at Kentucky. — Robbie Weinstein (@rwweinstein) November 8, 2022

Swann also was not listed on Vanderbilt’s weekly depth chart ahead of the game, with Mike Wright (who started the first three games of the season) listed as the starter and Ken Seals, the team’s starter for 2020 and much of 2021, as his backup. Wright came on in relief of Swann on Saturday and went 8-for-15 for 101 yards with a touchdown and an interception; for the season, he’s completed 56-of-96 passes for 654 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions, and has also rushed for 328 yards and four touchdowns on 44 carries.

Swann, the true freshman, has completed 104-of-181 passes this season for 1195 yards and 10 touchdowns, with only two interceptions. Seals has not appeared in a game in 2022.