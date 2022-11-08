Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Yep, the Anchor Drop is late this morning. Blame it on 2-year-olds still adjusting to the time change, I guess.

Soccer earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and will open things up against Clemson on Friday afternoon at 2 PM CT. It’s the Commodores’ fifth bid in the last six seasons.

Last night was a split for the basketball teams in their season openers. The men lost 76-67 to Memphis (and, really, it was not that close), but the women went on the road and beat Western Kentucky 82-71.

(And speaking of Vanderbilt women’s basketball, what the hell are you doing, Connecticut Sun?)

Bad Gambling Advice

Last night: 4-8 ATS, 6-6 totals

South Carolina State at South Carolina (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): South Carolina State +23.5, Under 136

Sports on TV

All times Central.

5:30 PM: NCAAB: Rider at Providence (FS1)

5:30 PM: NCAAB: Milwaukee at Purdue (BTN)

6:00 PM: NCAAF: Eastern Michigan at Akron (CBS Sports)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: South Carolina State at South Carolina (SEC Network)

6:30 PM: NHL: Oilers at Lightning (TNT)

6:30 PM: NCAAF: Ohio at Miami (Ohio) (ESPN2)

7:00 PM: NCAAF: Ball State at Toledo (ESPN)

7:30 PM: NCAAB: Coppin State at Georgetown (FS1)

9:00 PM: NHL: Predators at Kraken (TNT)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Kentucky 95, Howard 63 ... Tennessee 75, Tennessee Tech 43 ... Mississippi State 63, A&M-Corpus Christi 44 ... Arkansas 76, North Dakota State 58 ... Texas A&M 87, UL Monroe 54 ... Missouri 97, Southern Indiana 91 ... Georgia 68, Western Carolina 55 ... Auburn 70, George Mason 52 ... Florida 81, Stony Brook 45 ... Alabama 75, Longwood 54 ... Ole Miss 73, Alcorn State 58.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Florida 83, FAMU 55 ... Alabama 98, Alabama A&M 51 ... Ole Miss 72, Kennesaw State 60 ... Georgia 78, Coastal Carolina 61 ... Kentucky 82, Radford 78 ... Missouri 68, Missouri State 51 ... Arkansas 70, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 50 ... LSU 125, Bellarmine 50 ... South Carolina 101, ETSU 31.

NFL: Ravens 27, Saints 13.

NBA: Wizards 108, Hornets 100 ... Rockets 134, Magic 127 ... Pistons 112, Thunder 103 ... Pacers 129, Pelicans 122 ... 76ers 100, Suns 88 ... Hawks 117, Bucks 98 ... Trail Blazers 110, Heat 107 ... Bulls 111, Raptors 97 ... Celtics 109, Grizzlies 106 ... Knicks 120, Timberwolves 107 ... Nuggets 115, Spurs 109 ... Mavericks 96, Nets 94 ... Warriors 116, Kings 113 ... Jazz 139, Lakers 116 ... Clippers 119, Cavaliers 117.

NHL: Bruins 3, Blues 1 ... Islanders 4, Flames 3 ... Capitals 5, Oilers 4.