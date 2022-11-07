Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Basketball season is here, and both Vanderbilt teams will play tonight. The women open the season on the road at Western Kentucky, tipping off at 6:30 PM CT on ESPN+. Then at 7 PM CT, the men open at home at Memphis in what Ken Pomeroy’s FanMatch algorithm is calling the game of the night, so of course that’s on the SEC Network+ while the SEC Network shows at Kentucky walkover against Howard.

Meantime, the fallout continues over Vanderbilt defensive backs coach Dan Jackson’s Facebook comments in support of Kanye West. Rachael Perrotta at the Hustler recaps the Vanderbilt community’s reaction (featuring some guy named “Tom Stephenson (JD ‘09)” and I’m low-key impressed that they got both the degree and year right.) Bryce Smith’s Commodore Brunch column touches on it as well. And Robbie Weinstein just straight up called for Jackson to be dismissed.

And finally, Vanderbilt soccer will find out whether it made the NCAA Tournament or not today at 3:00 PM CT; you can watch the selection on ncaa.com.

Bad Gambling Advice (Basketball Edition)

Howard at Kentucky (5:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Kentucky -26, Under 146

Kentucky -26, Under 146 Tennessee Tech at Tennessee (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Tennessee -35, Under 142.5

Tennessee -35, Under 142.5 Texas A&M -Corpus Christi at Mississippi State (6:30 PM CT, SEC Network+): Corpus Christi +15, Under 139.5

Corpus Christi +15, Under 139.5 North Dakota State at Arkansas (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Arkansas -21.5, Over 142

Arkansas -21.5, Over 142 Memphis at Vanderbilt (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Vanderbilt +3, Over 139

Vanderbilt +3, Over 139 UL Monroe at Texas A&M (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Texas A&M -20, Under 136.5

Texas A&M -20, Under 136.5 Southern Indiana at Missouri (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Missouri -19, Over 141

Missouri -19, Over 141 Western Carolina at Georgia (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Western Carolina +14, Over 145,5

Western Carolina +14, Over 145,5 George Mason at Auburn (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): George Mason +10.5, Over 140.5

George Mason +10.5, Over 140.5 Stony Brook at Florida (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Stony Brook +24.5, Under 144

Stony Brook +24.5, Under 144 Longwood at Alabama (7:30 PM CT, SEC Network+): Alabama -16, Over 147

Alabama -16, Over 147 Alcorn State at Ole Miss (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Ole Miss -20, Under 135.5

Sports on TV

All times Central.

5:30 PM: NCAAB: Howard at Kentucky (SEC Network)

5:30 PM: NCAAB: La Salle at Villanova (FS1)

5:30 PM: NCAAB: Purdue Fort Wayne at Michigan (BTN)

6:00 PM: NHL: Blues at Bruins (NHL Network)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: Jacksonville at Duke (ACC Network)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: Bethune-Cookman at Iowa (ESPNU)

7:00 PM: NBA: Suns at 76ers (NBA TV)

7:15 PM: NFL: Ravens at Saints (ESPN)

7:30 PM: NCAAB: South Dakota at Wisconsin (BTN)

8:00 PM: NCAAB: UNC Wilmington at North Carolina (ACC Network)

8:00 PM: NCAAB: UTEP at Texas (LHN)

8:00 PM: NCAAB: Eastern Illinois at Illinois (ESPNU)

9:30 PM: NBA: Cavaliers at Clippers (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

NFL: Chargers 20, Falcons 17 ... Dolphins 35, Bears 32 ... Bengals 42, Panthers 21 ... Lions 15, Packers 9 ... Patriots 26, Colts 3 ... Jets 20, Bills 17 ... Vikings 20, Commanders 17 ... Jaguars 27, Raiders 20 ... Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21 ... Buccaneers 16, Rams 13 ... Chiefs 20, Titans 17.

NBA: Cavaliers 114, Lakers 100 ... Raptors 113, Bulls 104 ... Grizzlies 103, Wizards 97 ... Jazz 110, Clippers 102.

NHL: Maple Leafs 3, Hurricanes 1 ... Red Wings 3, Rangers 2 ... Panthers 5, Ducks 3.