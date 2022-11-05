5-3 (2-3)

39 (AP)

37 (Coaches)

39 (SP+) November 5, 2022

6:30 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM/101.9 FM(Affiliates)

3-5 (0-4)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

94 (SP+)

It’s November, and Vanderbilt football has four more chances to notch its first SEC win — the losing streak currently sits at 25 games — starting tonight as South Carolina visits FirstBank Stadium for a 6:30 PM kickoff.

The weather forecast could make this one interesting. The wind appears to be on track to die down prior to kickoff, but there could be rain tonight. If you’re going to pull off an upset, weird weather helps.

That said, I like Vanderbilt’s chances tonight anyway, except that it’s South Carolina, the team that we are cursed against. As such, this is going to be exceedingly dumb. Also, Phillies fan Andrew and myself are probably watching Game 6 of the World Series tonight. By law handed down by Pinman and Vocokyteps, this leaves parlagi in charge of the game thread, so please adjust your expectations accordingly.

Have fun, expect to win.