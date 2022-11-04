Vanderbilt Basketball Preseason Mailbag: Call for Questions

With basketball season finally starting on Monday, it’s time to see if you guys have any questions. Also because I’m tired of answering some version of “who should we fire this week?”

Anyway — I’m going to answer the questions in a post on Monday, so get your questions in as soon as possible. Once there are enough questions, the mailbag will be closed.

Three rules:

Only basketball questions, please. (I can go ahead and answer questions about the women’s basketball team, too, if you have those, but please no questions about football or baseball or bowling.) Post your questions in the comments below. I will answer the best ones and may combine questions that are about similar topics. Jeff Green traveled.

Also, questions about SEC basketball teams other than Vanderbilt are welcome as well. I look forward to answering your questions about the upcoming basketball season.