Vanderbilt released its baseball schedule for the 2023 season on Thursday, with the Commodores opening the season with a three-day tournament from February 17-19 at the airplane hangar that the Texas Rangers call home. They’ll also go to Minneapolis in March to play three Big Ten teams inside of a football stadium, which, okay.

Soccer lost 2-1 to Alabama in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament last night, and if Twitter is any indication, they got screwed, too. They now wait for the NCAA Selection Show at 3 PM on Monday.

Men’s tennis competes in its final fall event this weekend at the Georgia Tech Invitational.

Podcastin’: Robbie Weinstein went on the Hustler podcast to talk basketball (which opens on Monday, by the way) and the Dore Report previews South Carolina.

Former Vanderbilt golfer Will Gordon shot an opening-round 62 to lead at the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, which is the real name of a golf tournament.

