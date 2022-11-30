Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt basketball continues to try to make something of its season, visiting VCU tonight in a game that will be televised on the CBS Sports Network. (Remember when we played at Hawaii and Northern Illinois in football this season and half of you said “where the hell do I find that channel?” Yeah, it’s coming up again.) Tipoff will be at 6:00 PM CT. The Hustler also has a preview and reminds us unfortunately of the 48-37 disaster we played against VCU last season. (Thanks, kids — Tom Stephenson (J.D., ‘09))

The women’s team ended a three-game skid last night with a 74-45 thrashing of USC Upstate, forcing 26 turnovers in the process.

In football news, starting safety Jaylen Mahoney is returning for a fifth year per Robbie Weinstein at 247 Sports.

Three soccer players were named All-Region.

And finally, the U.S. advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup, but possibly at the cost of Christian Pulisic ever being able to bear children.

Bad Gambling Advice

Yesterday: 0-1 ATS, 1-0 totals; season to date: 31-40-2 ATS, 37-36 totals

Vanderbilt at VCU (6:00 PM CT, CBS Sports Network): VCU -1.5, Under 130

VCU -1.5, Under 130 Hampton at Georgia (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Hampton +18.5, Under 141.5

Hampton +18.5, Under 141.5 McNeese at Tennessee (6:15 PM CT, SEC Network): McNeese +34.5, Under 133.5

McNeese +34.5, Under 133.5 SMU at Texas A&M (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Texas A&M -11.5, Over 136.5

Texas A&M -11.5, Over 136.5 Florida A&M at Florida (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Florida -30, Under 139.5

Florida -30, Under 139.5 South Carolina at George Washington (8:00 PM CT, CBS Sports Network): South Carolina +2.5, Under 136.5

Sports on TV

All times Central. College basketball schedule here (includes 11 AM Navy-Lipscomb game on ESPN+!)

9:00 AM: World Cup: Tunisia v. France (FOX)

9:00 AM: World Cup: Australia v. Denmark (FS1)

1:00 PM: World Cup: Poland v. Argentina (FOX)

1:00 PM: World Cup: Saudi Arabia v. Mexico (FS1)

6:00 PM: NHL: Sabres at Red Wings (TNT)

6:30 PM: NBA: Heat at Celtics (NBA TV)

8:30 PM: NHL: Oilers at Blackhawks (TNT)

9:30 PM: NBA: Blazers at Lakers (NBA TV)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Kentucky 60, Bellarmine 41 ... Missouri 88, Wichita State 84.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State 94, UL Monroe 39 ... Ole Miss 74, Alabama A&M 28 ... South Carolina 73, UCLA 64 ... LSU 63, SE Louisiana 55.

World Cup: Netherlands 2-0 Qatar ... Ecuador 1-2 Senegal ... Wales 0-3 England ... United States 1-0 Iran.

NBA: Knicks 140, Pistons 110 ... Mavericks 116, Warriors 113 ... Clippers at Trail Blazers.

NHL: Bruins 3, Lightning 1 ... Sharks 4, Canadiens 0 ... Hurricanes 3, Penguins 2 ... Flyers 3, Islanders 1 ... Predators 2, Ducks 1 ... Jets 5, Avalanche 0 ... Panthers at Flames ... Capitals at Canucks ... Kraken at Kings.