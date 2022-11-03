New Breaking T Diamond Dores T Shirt: We Don’t Do Orange

Link to buy the shirt here.

As you all know far too well, there is a certain color in this state that induces a Pavlovian negative reaction. A vomit-inducing color that, ironically, is also the color of vomit.

At the end of the NLDS Game Two press conference for the Atlanta Braves, Dansby Swanson nodded towards the Gatorades on the dais and said, “We don’t do orange.” Scroll to around the 9:10 mark and you’ll catch it (as long as your volume’s up real high).

Kyle Wright and Dansby Swanson NLDS Game 2 Live Postgame Press Conference #Back2Battle

https://t.co/2AJgvlbMV7 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 13, 2022

Well, now you can get it on a T-Shirt. How much is it? Feels like it should be ‘98 bucks, but, like that jab at the school to the East, it’s much cheaper than that.