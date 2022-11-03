2022 Staff Pick’em Week 10

Is anything interesting going to happen? With 7 games on the docket, everyone was either 4-3 or 3-4. Cole and CDA were on the happy side while the rest of us, including the Commentariat, fell just short. For the games, it was a lot of all or nothing for the staff. Everyone got Arkansas-Auburn right except me. It flipped the other way when my pick Kansas State drubbed Oklahoma State. Cole going it alone with Missouri also paid off for him. Cole and CDA made the difference by taking Oklahoma to beat Iowa State by more than 1 point. Only the half point kept Florida-Georgia from being a push. Instead, Tom and Import got wins. Oh, and we all got credit for Ole Miss beating Texas A&M by 3 points when the Rebels were laying 2.5.

The slate for Week 10 is up to 10 games. Six SEC-SEC games are joined by Arkansas going out of conference for Liberty along with Texas-Kansas State, Baylor-Oklahoma, and Clemson-Notre Dame. No games were unanimous, but three games do have five of us in agreement. Five more matchups have a staff favorite. That leaves only two games split evenly.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in “2025” (Who wants to bet that timeline holds up?), Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 9 W L W L Import 51 44 3 4 Commentariat 51 45 3 4 CDA 45 51 4 3 VU 04 43 53 3 4 DotP 43 53 3 4 Tom 42 54 3 4 Cole 39 57 4 3

The Picks