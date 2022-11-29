Good morning.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball hosts USC Upstate tonight at 6:30 PM CT on the SEC Network+. The Commodores are looking to snap a three-game losing streak that started with a loss to Saint Joseph’s, then continued with a pair of losses in Cancun to NC State and Northern Iowa.

In other women’s basketball news, former Commodore Carolyn Peck has been selected to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Vanderbilt football landed a commitment yesterday from Dante Kelly, a three-star athlete from Itta Bena, Mississippi, who was formerly committed to Mississippi State:

Going in the other direction, wide receiver Devin Boddie is entering the transfer portal. Boddie came in with potential but got passed on the depth chart this season by Jayden McGowan, a freshman.

In stupider news, Auburn has a new football coach, and college football media members clowned themselves defending the hire.

There will be a lot of talk about Hugh Freeze’s missteps at Ole Miss, but everyone has a past. He’s coached in the SEC, recruited in the SEC and won in the SEC. He’s also beaten Nick Saban in back-to-back seasons. In other words, he checks a lot of boxes for @AuburnFootball. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) November 28, 2022

Honestly, what annoys me a lot about this Discourse is that Hugh Freeze isn’t that great of a coach.

Season to date: 31-39-2 ATS, 36-36 totals

Bellarmine at Kentucky (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): (no line? What the hell?)

(no line? What the hell?) Missouri at Wichita State (7:00 PM CT, ESPN+): Wichita State +2, Over 143

