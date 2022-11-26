|
9-2 (5-2)
|
November 26, 2022
|
And here we are. Vanderbilt goes into the final game of the season with the opportunity to (a) get bowl eligible with a win and also (b) probably kick Tennessee down to the Citrus Bowl in the process, something that none other than Steve Spurrier alluded to this week:
Spurrier : "I almost feel sorry for Tennessee. They’re not going to win the division... they’re not going to get in that final four. They’re just going to have a little bit better than average year. Someone told me, ‘Tennessee is probably headed for the Citrus Bowl now.’" https://t.co/HTMlLoRzif— Matt Connolly (@MattOnClemson) November 22, 2022
This should be fun.
