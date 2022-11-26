 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Game 12: Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores — Open Game Thread

Bowl eligibility is on the line.

By Tom Stephenson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 South Carolina at Vanderbilt Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

9-2 (5-2)
9 (AP)
11 (Coaches)
5 (SP+)

November 26, 2022
6:30 PM CT
Video: SEC Network
Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM/101.9 FM(Affiliates)


5-6 (2-5)
NR (AP)
NR (Coaches)
80 (SP+)

And here we are. Vanderbilt goes into the final game of the season with the opportunity to (a) get bowl eligible with a win and also (b) probably kick Tennessee down to the Citrus Bowl in the process, something that none other than Steve Spurrier alluded to this week:

This should be fun.

