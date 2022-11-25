Black Friday College Football Open Thread

It’s Black Friday, and for those of us who don’t get roped into shopping trips or trips to the zoo, I just want all of you to know that on a day when Florida plays Florida State, there is exactly one college football game between two Top 25 teams and it’s Tulane-Cincinnati. And of course the USMNT plays England at 1. Watching that in here is acceptable.
Here’s your schedule.
11:00 AM CT
- Tulane at Cincinnati (ABC)
- Baylor at Texas (ESPN)
- Utah State at Boise State (CBS)
- Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan (CBS Sports)
- Toledo at Western Michigan (ESPNU)
2:00 PM CT
- Arizona State at Arizona (FS1)
2:30 PM CT
- NC State at North Carolina (ABC)
- Arkansas at Missouri (CBS)
- New Mexico at Colorado State (CBS Sports)
3:00 PM CT
- Nebraska at Iowa (BTN)
3:30 PM CT
- UCLA at California (FOX)
6:30 PM CT
- Florida at Florida State (ABC)
9:00 PM CT
- Wyoming at Fresno State (FS1)
