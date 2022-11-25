Black Friday College Football Open Thread

It’s Black Friday, and for those of us who don’t get roped into shopping trips or trips to the zoo, I just want all of you to know that on a day when Florida plays Florida State, there is exactly one college football game between two Top 25 teams and it’s Tulane-Cincinnati. And of course the USMNT plays England at 1. Watching that in here is acceptable.

Here’s your schedule.

11:00 AM CT

Tulane at Cincinnati (ABC)

Baylor at Texas (ESPN)

Utah State at Boise State (CBS)

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan (CBS Sports)

Toledo at Western Michigan (ESPNU)

2:00 PM CT

Arizona State at Arizona (FS1)

2:30 PM CT

NC State at North Carolina (ABC)

Arkansas at Missouri (CBS)

New Mexico at Colorado State (CBS Sports)

3:00 PM CT

Nebraska at Iowa (BTN)

3:30 PM CT

UCLA at California (FOX)

6:30 PM CT

Florida at Florida State (ABC)

9:00 PM CT