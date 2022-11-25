 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Black Friday College Football Open Thread

Because you have nothing better to do and we know it.

By Tom Stephenson
NCAA Football: Tulsa at Cincinnati Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Black Friday, and for those of us who don’t get roped into shopping trips or trips to the zoo, I just want all of you to know that on a day when Florida plays Florida State, there is exactly one college football game between two Top 25 teams and it’s Tulane-Cincinnati. And of course the USMNT plays England at 1. Watching that in here is acceptable.

Here’s your schedule.

11:00 AM CT

  • Tulane at Cincinnati (ABC)
  • Baylor at Texas (ESPN)
  • Utah State at Boise State (CBS)
  • Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan (CBS Sports)
  • Toledo at Western Michigan (ESPNU)

2:00 PM CT

2:30 PM CT

  • NC State at North Carolina (ABC)
  • Arkansas at Missouri (CBS)
  • New Mexico at Colorado State (CBS Sports)

3:00 PM CT

  • Nebraska at Iowa (BTN)

3:30 PM CT

  • UCLA at California (FOX)

6:30 PM CT

  • Florida at Florida State (ABC)

9:00 PM CT

  • Wyoming at Fresno State (FS1)

