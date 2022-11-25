Good morning.
Well, Vanderbilt basketball beat Fresno State 67-59 last night, a game I missed because my family insisted on watching a pissflagon of a Lifetime Christmas movie, but apparently Liam Robbins had eight blocked shots? Anyway, this makes the trip to Anaheim not a total waste; now we go to VCU on the 30th with a 3-3 record.
Women’s basketball outscored NC State 46-37 in the second half of a 82-74 loss, so that’s progress I guess. They’ll play Northern Iowa at 5:30 PM CT today to finish out the non-tournament in Cancun.
Bad Gambling Advice
Yesterday: 2-3 ATS, 3-2 totals; season to date: 29-36-1 ATS, 34-32 totals
- Siena vs. Ole Miss (10:00 AM CT, ESPN2): Siena +12, Under 134
- Texas A&M at DePaul (12:00 PM CT, FS1): DePaul +3, Over 142.5
- USC Upstate at South Carolina (3:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): South Carolina -13, Over 142
- Oregon State vs. Florida (5:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Oregon State +14, Under 140
- Tennessee vs. Kansas (6:30 PM CT, ESPN): Kansas +3, Under 135
- UConn vs. Alabama (8:30 PM CT, ESPN): Alabama -1, Over 151
Sports on TV
All times Central. College basketball schedule here. Separate football open thread coming.
- 7:00 AM: World Cup: Qatar v. Senegal (FS1)
- 10:00 AM: World Cup: Netherlands v. Ecuador (FOX)
- 1:00 PM: World Cup: England v. United States (FOX)
- 1:00 PM: NHL: Coyotes at Wild (NHL Network)
- 6:00 PM: NHL: Jets at Blackhawks (NHL Network)
- 7:00 PM: NBA: Pelicans at Grizzlies (NBA TV)
- 9:30 PM: NBA: Nuggets at Clippers (NBA TV)
- 4:00 AM: World Cup: Tunisia v. Australia (FS1)
