Well, Vanderbilt basketball beat Fresno State 67-59 last night, a game I missed because my family insisted on watching a pissflagon of a Lifetime Christmas movie, but apparently Liam Robbins had eight blocked shots? Anyway, this makes the trip to Anaheim not a total waste; now we go to VCU on the 30th with a 3-3 record.

Women’s basketball outscored NC State 46-37 in the second half of a 82-74 loss, so that’s progress I guess. They’ll play Northern Iowa at 5:30 PM CT today to finish out the non-tournament in Cancun.

Yesterday: 2-3 ATS, 3-2 totals; season to date: 29-36-1 ATS, 34-32 totals

Siena vs. Ole Miss (10:00 AM CT, ESPN2): Siena +12, Under 134

Texas A&M at DePaul (12:00 PM CT, FS1): DePaul +3, Over 142.5

USC Upstate at South Carolina (3:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): South Carolina -13, Over 142

Oregon State vs. Florida (5:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Oregon State +14, Under 140

Tennessee vs. Kansas (6:30 PM CT, ESPN): Kansas +3, Under 135

UConn vs. Alabama (8:30 PM CT, ESPN): Alabama -1, Over 151

