 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Vanderbilt now on two-game SEC winning streak

Filed under:

Game 6: Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores — Open Game Thread

The consolation game of the Wooden Legacy.

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
St Louis Blues v Anaheim Ducks Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

1-4
NR (AP)
NR (Coaches)
131 (KenPom)

November 24, 2022
9:00 PM CT
Video: ESPNU
Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM(TuneIn)


2-3
NR (AP)
NR (Coaches)
77 (KenPom)

Well, Vanderbilt finds itself in the consolation game of the Wooden Legacy, playing a 1-4 Fresno State team, and on Thanksgiving night I didn’t think I’d be saying “wow, I’m looking forward to the football game on Saturday” and yet here we are.

Anyway, Vanderbilt is 2-3 and Fresno is 1-4. Somebody has to win this game, might as well be us. It won’t move the needle with the NCAA Tournament selection committee, though. (In other news, though, Southern Miss is 6-0 and up to 191 in KenPom. We still shouldn’t have lost to them, but they’re at least... decent, I guess?)

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...