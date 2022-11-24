|
1-4
|
November 24, 2022
|
Well, Vanderbilt finds itself in the consolation game of the Wooden Legacy, playing a 1-4 Fresno State team, and on Thanksgiving night I didn’t think I’d be saying “wow, I’m looking forward to the football game on Saturday” and yet here we are.
Anyway, Vanderbilt is 2-3 and Fresno is 1-4. Somebody has to win this game, might as well be us. It won’t move the needle with the NCAA Tournament selection committee, though. (In other news, though, Southern Miss is 6-0 and up to 191 in KenPom. We still shouldn’t have lost to them, but they’re at least... decent, I guess?)
Loading comments...