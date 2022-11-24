Bad Gambling Advice: Week 13

Yeah, I’m not going to go bother looking up how bad the gambling advice was this season. Let’s just go straight into the picks for the final week.

Mississippi State at Ole Miss (6:00 PM CT Thursday, ESPN): What a great week for the rumor mill to have Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for a West division rival, you just absolutely hate to see it. (Also to the Red Cup Rebellion commenter who thinks a moderator here really hates Ole Miss: you’re right, I do.)

Score prediction: Mississippi State 31, Ole Miss 24

Picks: Mississippi State +2.5, Under 61.5

Baylor at Texas (11:00 AM CT Friday, ESPN): Texas is going to win this one by quite a bit, everybody is going to hype them up heading into 2023, and I don’t know why I’m picking these games since Texas and Oklahoma aren’t joining the SEC for another three years.

Score prediction: Texas 31, Baylor 17

Picks: Texas -9, Under 56

Arkansas at Missouri (2:30 PM CT Friday, CBS): Missouri can make a bowl game with a win, but I don’t think that’s going to happen.

Score prediction: Arkansas 28, Missouri 23

Picks: Arkansas -3, Under 55

Florida at Florida State (6:30 PM CT Friday, ABC): It’s very cool that this game has been moved to Friday night. College football frankly needs more games on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which is otherwise mostly dead, sports-wise. What the hell do they think I’m going to do? Go shopping?

Score prediction: Florida State 27, Florida 21

Picks: Florida +10, Under 57.5

Georgia Tech at Georgia (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): Yeah, this is going to be a bloodbath.

Score prediction: Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0

Picks: Georgia -36, Under 48.5

South Carolina at Clemson (11:00 AM CT, ABC): While I don’t think South Carolina is as good as they looked against Tennessee, Clemson is also unimpressive to me. Especially their offense.

Score prediction: Clemson 21, South Carolina 10

Picks: South Carolina +14.5, Under 51.5

Louisville at Kentucky (2:00 PM CT, SEC Network): I just find it extremely hilarious that Kentucky gave Mark Stoops a massive contract extension and then promptly lost to Vanderbilt. Louisville is going to really make them wear this.

Score prediction: Louisville 26, Kentucky 22

Picks: Louisville +2.5, Over 43

Auburn at Alabama (2:30 PM CT, CBS): It seems like Auburn is playing hard for Cadillac and Alabama’s defense is still suspect (as exhibited by giving up 52 points to Tennessee, something that Alabama defenses used to shut down with ease.) No, I don’t think Auburn will win, but this will be closer than you think.

Score prediction: Alabama 38, Auburn 21

Picks: Auburn +22.5, Over 49.5

LSU at Texas A&M (6:00 PM CT, ESPN): No matter what happens in the Vanderbilt game Saturday, Vanderbilt will finish with a better record than Texas A&M.

Score prediction: LSU 27, Texas A&M 10

Picks: LSU -10, Under 47

Oklahoma at Texas Tech (6:30 PM CT, FS1): Oklahoma’s bowl eligible, so this season hasn’t been a complete shitshow. I don’t think they’re winning this one.

Score prediction: Texas Tech 34, Oklahoma 31

Picks: Texas Tech +2.5, Over 64.5

Tennessee at Vanderbilt (6:30 PM CT, SEC Network): VOL COLLAPSE INTENSIFIES

Score prediction: (see Saturday Predictions tomorrow)

Picks: Vanderbilt +13.5, Over 64.5