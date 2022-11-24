Good morning.
Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate, enjoy your food and family today, but watch the World Cup instead of the parade.
Both Vanderbilt basketball teams play today. The women play in Cancun at 3 PM CT against NC State, but only those of you insane enough to pay for FloHoops will be able to watch it. (Also... we already know who we play tomorrow? This isn’t even a tournament?) The men, after losing to St. Mary’s 75-65 last night, will play Fresno State in the consolation game of the Wooden Legacy at 9:00 PM CT on ESPNU.
Apologies for the Anchor Drop’s absence yesterday; I was driving for the entire morning.
Bad Gambling Advice
Season to date: 27-33-1 ATS, 31-30 totals
- Tennessee vs. Southern Cal (12:30 PM CT, ESPN2); Southern Cal +8.5, Over 137.5
- Ole Miss vs. Stanford (12:30 PM CT, ESPNU): Stanford +1, Under 130
- Florida vs. Xavier (4:30 PM CT, ESPN2): Florida +1.5, Over 150.5
- Fresno State vs. Vanderbilt (9:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Vanderbilt -4.5, Over 129.5
- Alabama vs. Michigan State (9:30 PM CT, ESPN): Michigan State +3.5, Over 145
Sports on TV
All times Central. College basketball schedule here.
- 7:00 AM: World Cup: Uruguay v. South Korea (FS1)
- 10:00 AM: World Cup: Portugal v. Ghana (FOX)
- 11:30 AM: NFL: Bills at Lions (CBS)
- 1:00 PM: World Cup: Brazil v. Serbia (FOX)
- 3:30 PM: NFL: Giants at Cowboys (FOX)
- 6:00 PM: NCAAF: Mississippi State at Ole Miss (ESPN)
- 7:20 PM: NFL: Patriots at Vikings (NBC)
- 4:00 AM: World Cup: Wales v. Iran (FOX)
