2022 Staff Pick’em Week 13

Week 12 was not horrible, but it was not good either. The Dealer’s Choice game of Utah at Oregon pushed, so we had another thrown out game for the second straight week. The best two weeks were identical sets by Andrew and myself because of course it was. The Commentariat and Tom were both an even 5-5. Import lost a step to the Commentariat at 4-6 but is still 5 games ahead of the next staffer. CDA and Cole brought up the rear at 3-7. Overall, the staff was 29-31.

The big wins were unanimously going with UMass and 4 staffers plus the rabble being on Vanderbilt, Auburn, and LSU. Georgia, Tennessee, and Ole Miss not doing as expected left the staff 2-16 (Commentariat 0-3) for those three games. New Mexico State-Missouri, Oklahoma State-Oklahoma, and Texas-Kansas were staff splits with Group Think going 1-2.

Rivalry Week brings us 4 SEC-SEC games, 4 SEC-ACC battles, 1 SWC-Big 8 matchup, 2 Big XII-Big XII contests, and a B1G-B1G hate fest. The staff is pretty united, but only has 1 of the 12 games picked unanimously. There is a single dissenter in 4 games and 2 going against the grain in the other 7. There are no even splits.

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in “2025” (Who wants to bet that timeline holds up?), Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

WRITER SEASON WEEK 12 W L W L Commentariat 65 59 5 5 Import 64 60 4 6 VU 04 59 66 7 3 DotP 58 67 7 3 Tom 57 68 5 5 CDA 57 68 3 7 Cole 51 74 3 7

