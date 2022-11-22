Good morning.

So, if you’ll recall, following Vanderbilt’s 31-24 win over Florida on Saturday, Vanderbilt students filed out of the stands and onto the field in an orderly manner, presenting absolutely no danger to anyone on the field or even the goalposts, which as far as I know remain in FirstBank Stadium and not at the bottom of the Cumberland River.

Possibly the slowest rushing of the field ever pic.twitter.com/La0nbgQxST — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) November 19, 2022

And that drew a $250,000 fine from the SEC offices.

Look, I sort of understand the rationale behind the SEC’s rules around rushing the field. I particularly think rushing the field is tacky and overdone, but like my thoughts on marijuana, this doesn’t mean that it should be verboten. Discouraged, sure, but when this is treated the same as the melee that ensued at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama — or, hell, at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night after South Carolina beat Tennessee — just what the hell are we doing here? Is the idea here to make clear to everyone involved that the athletes at the universities are to be kept separate from the rest of the student body? Are these college sports teams or not?

In more substantive news, Barton Simmons went on the Commodore Hour last night and Robbie Weinstein has helpfully recapped. Also, lots of good information in Chris Lee’s latest podcast (including some stuff about just what the hell Vanderbilt is doing ranked 57th in APR.)

Bad Gambling Advice

Yesterday: 1-3 ATS, 1-3 totals; season to date: 26-30-1 ATS, 29-28 totals

LSU vs. Akron (12:30 PM CT, FloHoops): Akron +5.5, Under 133

Akron +5.5, Under 133 Georgia vs. UAB (3:00 PM CT, CBS Sports): Georgia +8, Over 148.5

Georgia +8, Over 148.5 Auburn vs. Bradley (5:00 PM CT, CBS Sports): Bradley +12.5, Under 139.5

Bradley +12.5, Under 139.5 Arkansas vs. Creighton (7:00 PM CT, ESPN): Creighton -1.5, Under 142.5

