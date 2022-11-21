Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Not a great day for Vanderbilt sports on Sunday. The women’s basketball team took its first loss of the season in a 67-59 decision to St. Joseph’s. Still, the Commodores are 5-1 on the season heading into the Cancun Challenge, where they’ll see NC State and Northern Iowa.

Bowling came in second at the Hawk Classic, losing 4-3 to North Carolina A&T in the final. Can’t win them all, I guess.

Anyway, no Vanderbilt sports until Wednesday, but with college basketball going into Feast Week and the World Cup having a full day, there’s plenty of weekday sports action today if you feel like not doing work.

Bad Gambling Advice

Yesterday: 2-2 ATS, 2-2 totals; season to date: 25-27-1 ATS, 28-25 totals

Illinois State vs. LSU (10:00 AM CT, FloHoops): Illinois State +15, Under 133

Illinois State +15, Under 133 Louisville vs. Arkansas (4:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Louisville +15, Under 138

Louisville +15, Under 138 Mississippi State vs. Marquette (7:30 PM CT, FS1): Mississippi State -2.5, Over 140.5

Mississippi State -2.5, Over 140.5 Georgia vs. Saint Joseph’s (7:30 PM CT, CBS Sports); Saint Joseph’s +4.5, Over 142.5

Sports on TV

All times Central.

(I’m going to be lazy and just link to the college basketball schedule, because obviously there’s a ton of it and a lot of it is streaming. Have fun.)

7:00 AM: World Cup: England v. Iran (FS1)

10:00 AM: World Cup: Senegal v. Netherlands (FOX)

1:00 PM: World Cup: United States v. Wales (FOX)

7:00 PM: NBA: Warriors at Pelicans (NBA TV)

7:15 PM: NFL: 49ers at Cardinals (ESPN)

9:30 PM: NBA: Jazz at Clippers (NBA TV)

4:00 AM: World Cup: Argentina v. Saudi Arabia (FS1)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Furman 79, South Carolina 60 ... Texas A&M 67, Loyola-Chicago 51 ... Gonzaga 88, Kentucky 72 ... Missouri 83, Mississippi Valley State 62.

SEC Women’s Basketball: UCLA 80, Tennessee 63 ... Georgia 66, Georgia Tech 52 ... Arkansas 93, Little Rock 49 ... Texas A&M 67, Texas Southern 54 ... LSU 100, Northwestern State 45 ... Auburn 88, Alabama State 49 ... South Carolina 76, Stanford 71 ... Mississippi State 71, Colorado State 66.

NFL: Falcons 27, Bears 24 ... Bills 31, Browns 23 ... Eagles 17, Colts 16 ... Patriots 10, Jets 3 ... Saints 27, Rams 20 ... Lions 31, Giants 16 ... Ravens 13, Panthers 3 ... Commanders 23, Texans 10 ... Raiders 22, Broncos 16 ... Cowboys 40, Vikings 3 ... Bengals 37, Steelers 30 ... Chiefs 30, Chargers 27.

NBA: Suns 116, Knicks 95 ... Wizards 106, Hornets 102 ... Kings 137, Pistons 129 ... Nets 127, Grizzlies 115 ... Cavaliers 113, Heat 87 ... Warriors 127, Rockets 120 ... Nuggets 98, Mavericks 97 ... Lakers 123, Spurs 92.

NHL: Blue Jackets 5, Panthers 3 ... Penguins 5, Blackhawks 3.

World Cup: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador.