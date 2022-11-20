Good morning.

You might have heard, but Vanderbilt beat Florida 31-24 yesterday for its second straight win after ending a 26-game SEC losing streak the week before. And now, the Commodores will have a chance to qualify for a bowl game against Tennessee next Saturday; the Vols were a 63-38 loser to South Carolina last night but don’t worry, those style points they got by beating up Missouri will keep them in the playoff.

I’m glad Josh Heupel punched another score in late with his back-ups to score 60+ on Mizzou. Vols need style points. If Eli has a problem with it, Tennessee should go ahead and put 60+ on them next season for a 3rd straight year. — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) November 12, 2022

Chad, of course, would later clarify that getting in a lot of heads made everything worth it.

The amount of fanbases that had worse seasons than Tennessee jumping in my mentions right now shows me Tennessee has a real opportunity to build on this season even after this disastrous night. They got in a lot of heads in 2022. — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) November 20, 2022

Yep, we’ve reached the Champions of Life phase of Tennessee disappointment.

Oh, yeah, and top 2025 quarterback George MacIntyre — yes, the grandson of that George MacIntyre — was on hand to see Vandy beat Florida. So, an entirely good Saturday.

In other news, women’s basketball hosts Saint Joseph’s at 2:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+, looking to extend its season-opening winning streak to six games. Bowling is the top seed going into the final day of the Hawk Classic (and it’s already started as of this writing.)

And, the World Cup — which has banned alcohol from fan areas, because they hate the fans — begins today with host Qatar playing Ecuador.

