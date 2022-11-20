Week Thirteen Football Mail Bag: Call For Submissions

With a one two option punch of Wright and The Hypothesis, and C.J. Taylor finally free of the Mad Tinfoil Hatter at DB coach, The Gridiron Dores are on a roll, stomping the Jamal Mashburn Wedding Jerseys and Jortsville Jorts two weeks in a row.

In short, we’ve been dancing to Djibouti’s best pop music, and I aims to keep doing it.

Up next, the ones who drink with their butts.

Anyway, it’s time to open up the mail bag.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a football mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt football, SEC football, former Big XII football apostate schools, college football, “feetball,” the former Vanderbilt commercial with all the feet in it, and/or Rex Ryan. Post your questions in the comments below today and tomorrow (I will normally post the calls for submissions as reminders on Sunday each week). I will collate the best of said questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). Then, all Anchor of Gold writers will get the opportunity to chime in. The answers will usually be published on Thursday or Friday. All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Jeff Green travelled.

...and that’s it.

*Note: Questions about other SEC football teams are welcome, too. We just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.