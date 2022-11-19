 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Our long National nightmare is over; Vanderbilt wins an SEC football game.

Vanderbilt Celebration Thread: Dores beat Jorts!!!

...because we’ve earned it again, damn it.

By Andrew VU '04
Vanderbilt v Kentucky Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Sweet Sassy Molassy, we did it again! Put on your best Djibouti pop music and gets to dancin’, Dores!

Hit me with that Victory music, Abdo Xamar Qoodh!

Since we kicked that DB coach who believes in lizard people to the curb and put Mike Wright back at QB, we’re 2-0 in the SEC, with wins over the Jamal Mashburn Wedding Jerseys and the Jortsville Jorts!

Guess some people take SEC feetball games more seriously than others...

Are we APR bowl eligible yet? Ah who cares, let’s just keep this music rolling!

