Vanderbilt Celebration Thread: Dores beat Jorts!!!

Sweet Sassy Molassy, we did it again! Put on your best Djibouti pop music and gets to dancin’, Dores!

Hit me with that Victory music, Abdo Xamar Qoodh!

The refs almost monumentally fucked us there. That was not a 1st down, and then stopped the clock. Fuck it... we won. Time to dance. — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) November 19, 2022

Since we kicked that DB coach who believes in lizard people to the curb and put Mike Wright back at QB, we’re 2-0 in the SEC, with wins over the Jamal Mashburn Wedding Jerseys and the Jortsville Jorts!

Guess some people take SEC feetball games more seriously than others...

Guess some people take Halloween more seriously than others https://t.co/I7dWwP2n3I — ⁵Mike Wright₅ (@mike5wright) November 1, 2022

Are we APR bowl eligible yet? Ah who cares, let’s just keep this music rolling!