College Football Saturday Open Thread: Week 12

With the Vanderbilt game kicking off at 11, this is more for the stuff you’ll be watching after that — which, knowing all of you, will be the NAIA playoffs.

10:00 AM CT

Navy at UCF (ESPN2)

11:00 AM CT

Illinois at Michigan (ABC)

TCU at Baylor (FOX)

Wisconsin at Nebraska (ESPN)

Northwestern at Purdue (FS1)

UConn at Army (CBS Sports)

Indiana at Michigan State (BTN)

Duke at Pittsburgh (ACC Network)

Austin Peay at Alabama (SEC Network+)

Louisiana at Florida State (ESPN3)

East Tennessee State at Mississippi State (SEC Network+)

UMass at Texas A&M (SEC Network+)

Virginia Tech at Liberty (ESPN+)

Division II Playoffs: New Haven at Shepherd

Division II Playoffs: Slippery Rock at Assumption

Division III Playoffs: Mt. St. Joseph at Alma

Division III Playoffs: DePauw at Carnegie Mellon

Division III Playoffs: Springfield at Endicott

Division III Playoffs: UMass Dartmouth at Ithaca

Division III Playoffs: Salisbury at Mount Union

Division III Playoffs: Utica at Susquehanna

Division III Playoffs: SUNY Cortland at Randolph-Macon

Division III Playoffs: Gallaudet at Delaware Valley

12:00 PM CT

UTSA at Rice (ESPN+)

Division II Playoffs: Notre Dame (Ohio) at Ashland

Division II Playoffs: Davenport at Ferris State

Division II Playoffs: Wingate at Virginia Union

Division II Playoffs: Wayne State (NE) at Minnesota State

Division III Playoffs: Northwestern-St. Paul at Saint John’s (MN)

Division III Playoffs: Wisconsin-La Crosse at Wartburg

Division III Playoffs: Aurora at Wisconsin-Whitewater

Division III Playoffs: Lake Forest at North Central

Division III Playoffs: Hardin-Simmons at Trinity

Division III Playoffs: Huntingdon at Mary Hardin-Baylor

Division III Playoffs: Bethel (MN) at Wheaton

Chattanooga at Western Carolina (ESPN+)

1:00 PM CT

Washington State at Arizona (Pac-12 Network)

Kansas State at West Virginia (ESPN+)

Houston at East Carolina (ESPN+)

North Alabama at Memphis (ESPN+)

Georgia State at James Madison (ESPN+)

NAIA Playoffs: Avila at Indiana Wesleyan (stream)

NAIA Playoffs: Arizona Christian at Morningside (stream)

NAIA Playoffs: Dickinson State at Northwestern (stream)

NAIA Playoffs: Southwestern at Benedictine (stream)

NAIA Playoffs: Carroll at Grand View (stream)

NAIA Playoffs: Saint Xavier at Marian (stream)

Division II Playoffs: Northwest Missouri State at Ouachita Baptist

Division II Playoffs: UIndy at Pittsburg State

Division II Playoffs: Fayetteville State at Delta State

Division II Playoffs: Limestone at West Florida

Division II Playoffs: Winona State at Bemidji State

Division II Playoffs: CSU Pueblo at Colorado School of Mines

1:15 PM CT

1:30 PM CT

Boston College at Notre Dame (NBC)

Old Dominion at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

NAIA Playoffs: Reinhardt at Lindsey Wilson (stream)

North Carolina Central at Tennessee Tech (ESPN3)

2:00 PM CT

NAIA Playoffs: Keiser at Bethel (stream)

Division III Playoffs: Pomona-Pitzer at Linfield

Eastern Illinois at UT-Martin (ESPN+)

Tennessee State at Texas A&M-Commerce (ESPN+)

2:30 PM CT

Georgia at Kentucky (CBS)

Ohio State at Maryland (ABC)

Miami at Clemson (ESPN)

Texas at Kansas (FS1)

Penn State at Rutgers (BTN)

South Alabama at Southern Miss (NFL Network)

NC State at Louisville (ESPN3)

Utah Tech at BYU (ESPN3)

UL Monroe at Troy (ESPN+)

Louisiana Tech at Charlotte (ESPN3)

Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee (ESPN+)

3:00 PM CT

Iowa at Minnesota (FOX)

Western Kentucky at Auburn (SEC Network)

Cincinnati at Temple (ESPNU)

Florida International at UTEP (ESPN+)

4:00 PM CT

Arkansas State at Texas State (ESPN3)

4:30 PM CT

Georgia Tech at North Carolina (ESPN2)

Stanford at California (Pac-12 Network)

5:00 PM CT

Marshall at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

6:00 PM CT

Tennessee at South Carolina (ESPN)

Texas Tech at Iowa State (FS1)

Boise State at Wyoming (CBS Sports)

6:30 PM CT

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (ABC)

Ole Miss at Arkansas (SEC Network)

New Mexico State at Missouri (ESPNU)

7:00 PM CT

USC at UCLA (FOX)

Syracuse at Wake Forest (ACC Network)

8:00 PM CT

UAB at LSU (ESPN2)

Colorado at Washington (Pac-12 Network)

Colorado State at Air Force (FS2)

8:45 PM CT

San Jose State at Utah State (FS1)

9:30 PM CT

Utah at Oregon (ESPN)

Fresno State at Nevada (CBS Sports)

10:00 PM CT