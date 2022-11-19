 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Our long National nightmare is over; Vanderbilt wins an SEC football game.

Filed under:

College Football Saturday Open Thread: Week 12

But really, this is about the NAIA playoffs.

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
Alabama State v UCLA Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

With the Vanderbilt game kicking off at 11, this is more for the stuff you’ll be watching after that — which, knowing all of you, will be the NAIA playoffs.

10:00 AM CT

  • Navy at UCF (ESPN2)

11:00 AM CT

  • Illinois at Michigan (ABC)
  • TCU at Baylor (FOX)
  • Wisconsin at Nebraska (ESPN)
  • Northwestern at Purdue (FS1)
  • UConn at Army (CBS Sports)
  • Indiana at Michigan State (BTN)
  • Duke at Pittsburgh (ACC Network)
  • Austin Peay at Alabama (SEC Network+)
  • Louisiana at Florida State (ESPN3)
  • East Tennessee State at Mississippi State (SEC Network+)
  • UMass at Texas A&M (SEC Network+)
  • Virginia Tech at Liberty (ESPN+)
  • Division II Playoffs: New Haven at Shepherd
  • Division II Playoffs: Slippery Rock at Assumption
  • Division III Playoffs: Mt. St. Joseph at Alma
  • Division III Playoffs: DePauw at Carnegie Mellon
  • Division III Playoffs: Springfield at Endicott
  • Division III Playoffs: UMass Dartmouth at Ithaca
  • Division III Playoffs: Salisbury at Mount Union
  • Division III Playoffs: Utica at Susquehanna
  • Division III Playoffs: SUNY Cortland at Randolph-Macon
  • Division III Playoffs: Gallaudet at Delaware Valley

12:00 PM CT

  • UTSA at Rice (ESPN+)
  • Division II Playoffs: Notre Dame (Ohio) at Ashland
  • Division II Playoffs: Davenport at Ferris State
  • Division II Playoffs: Wingate at Virginia Union
  • Division II Playoffs: Wayne State (NE) at Minnesota State
  • Division III Playoffs: Northwestern-St. Paul at Saint John’s (MN)
  • Division III Playoffs: Wisconsin-La Crosse at Wartburg
  • Division III Playoffs: Aurora at Wisconsin-Whitewater
  • Division III Playoffs: Lake Forest at North Central
  • Division III Playoffs: Hardin-Simmons at Trinity
  • Division III Playoffs: Huntingdon at Mary Hardin-Baylor
  • Division III Playoffs: Bethel (MN) at Wheaton
  • Chattanooga at Western Carolina (ESPN+)

1:00 PM CT

  • Washington State at Arizona (Pac-12 Network)
  • Kansas State at West Virginia (ESPN+)
  • Houston at East Carolina (ESPN+)
  • North Alabama at Memphis (ESPN+)
  • Georgia State at James Madison (ESPN+)
  • NAIA Playoffs: Avila at Indiana Wesleyan (stream)
  • NAIA Playoffs: Arizona Christian at Morningside (stream)
  • NAIA Playoffs: Dickinson State at Northwestern (stream)
  • NAIA Playoffs: Southwestern at Benedictine (stream)
  • NAIA Playoffs: Carroll at Grand View (stream)
  • NAIA Playoffs: Saint Xavier at Marian (stream)
  • Division II Playoffs: Northwest Missouri State at Ouachita Baptist
  • Division II Playoffs: UIndy at Pittsburg State
  • Division II Playoffs: Fayetteville State at Delta State
  • Division II Playoffs: Limestone at West Florida
  • Division II Playoffs: Winona State at Bemidji State
  • Division II Playoffs: CSU Pueblo at Colorado School of Mines

1:15 PM CT

1:30 PM CT

  • Boston College at Notre Dame (NBC)
  • Old Dominion at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
  • NAIA Playoffs: Reinhardt at Lindsey Wilson (stream)
  • North Carolina Central at Tennessee Tech (ESPN3)

2:00 PM CT

  • NAIA Playoffs: Keiser at Bethel (stream)
  • Division III Playoffs: Pomona-Pitzer at Linfield
  • Eastern Illinois at UT-Martin (ESPN+)
  • Tennessee State at Texas A&M-Commerce (ESPN+)

2:30 PM CT

  • Georgia at Kentucky (CBS)
  • Ohio State at Maryland (ABC)
  • Miami at Clemson (ESPN)
  • Texas at Kansas (FS1)
  • Penn State at Rutgers (BTN)
  • South Alabama at Southern Miss (NFL Network)
  • NC State at Louisville (ESPN3)
  • Utah Tech at BYU (ESPN3)
  • UL Monroe at Troy (ESPN+)
  • Louisiana Tech at Charlotte (ESPN3)
  • Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee (ESPN+)

3:00 PM CT

  • Iowa at Minnesota (FOX)
  • Western Kentucky at Auburn (SEC Network)
  • Cincinnati at Temple (ESPNU)
  • Florida International at UTEP (ESPN+)

4:00 PM CT

  • Arkansas State at Texas State (ESPN3)

4:30 PM CT

  • Georgia Tech at North Carolina (ESPN2)
  • Stanford at California (Pac-12 Network)

5:00 PM CT

  • Marshall at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

6:00 PM CT

6:30 PM CT

7:00 PM CT

8:00 PM CT

  • UAB at LSU (ESPN2)
  • Colorado at Washington (Pac-12 Network)
  • Colorado State at Air Force (FS2)

8:45 PM CT

  • San Jose State at Utah State (FS1)

9:30 PM CT

  • Utah at Oregon (ESPN)
  • Fresno State at Nevada (CBS Sports)

10:00 PM CT

  • UNLV at Hawaii (PPV)

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...