College Football Saturday Open Thread: Week 12

With the Vanderbilt game kicking off at 11, this is more for the stuff you’ll be watching after that — which, knowing all of you, will be the NAIA playoffs.
10:00 AM CT
- Navy at UCF (ESPN2)
11:00 AM CT
- Illinois at Michigan (ABC)
- TCU at Baylor (FOX)
- Wisconsin at Nebraska (ESPN)
- Northwestern at Purdue (FS1)
- UConn at Army (CBS Sports)
- Indiana at Michigan State (BTN)
- Duke at Pittsburgh (ACC Network)
- Austin Peay at Alabama (SEC Network+)
- Louisiana at Florida State (ESPN3)
- East Tennessee State at Mississippi State (SEC Network+)
- UMass at Texas A&M (SEC Network+)
- Virginia Tech at Liberty (ESPN+)
- Division II Playoffs: New Haven at Shepherd
- Division II Playoffs: Slippery Rock at Assumption
- Division III Playoffs: Mt. St. Joseph at Alma
- Division III Playoffs: DePauw at Carnegie Mellon
- Division III Playoffs: Springfield at Endicott
- Division III Playoffs: UMass Dartmouth at Ithaca
- Division III Playoffs: Salisbury at Mount Union
- Division III Playoffs: Utica at Susquehanna
- Division III Playoffs: SUNY Cortland at Randolph-Macon
- Division III Playoffs: Gallaudet at Delaware Valley
12:00 PM CT
- UTSA at Rice (ESPN+)
- Division II Playoffs: Notre Dame (Ohio) at Ashland
- Division II Playoffs: Davenport at Ferris State
- Division II Playoffs: Wingate at Virginia Union
- Division II Playoffs: Wayne State (NE) at Minnesota State
- Division III Playoffs: Northwestern-St. Paul at Saint John’s (MN)
- Division III Playoffs: Wisconsin-La Crosse at Wartburg
- Division III Playoffs: Aurora at Wisconsin-Whitewater
- Division III Playoffs: Lake Forest at North Central
- Division III Playoffs: Hardin-Simmons at Trinity
- Division III Playoffs: Huntingdon at Mary Hardin-Baylor
- Division III Playoffs: Bethel (MN) at Wheaton
- Chattanooga at Western Carolina (ESPN+)
1:00 PM CT
- Washington State at Arizona (Pac-12 Network)
- Kansas State at West Virginia (ESPN+)
- Houston at East Carolina (ESPN+)
- North Alabama at Memphis (ESPN+)
- Georgia State at James Madison (ESPN+)
- NAIA Playoffs: Avila at Indiana Wesleyan (stream)
- NAIA Playoffs: Arizona Christian at Morningside (stream)
- NAIA Playoffs: Dickinson State at Northwestern (stream)
- NAIA Playoffs: Southwestern at Benedictine (stream)
- NAIA Playoffs: Carroll at Grand View (stream)
- NAIA Playoffs: Saint Xavier at Marian (stream)
- Division II Playoffs: Northwest Missouri State at Ouachita Baptist
- Division II Playoffs: UIndy at Pittsburg State
- Division II Playoffs: Fayetteville State at Delta State
- Division II Playoffs: Limestone at West Florida
- Division II Playoffs: Winona State at Bemidji State
- Division II Playoffs: CSU Pueblo at Colorado School of Mines
1:15 PM CT
- Oregon State at Arizona State (ESPN2)
1:30 PM CT
- Boston College at Notre Dame (NBC)
- Old Dominion at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
- NAIA Playoffs: Reinhardt at Lindsey Wilson (stream)
- North Carolina Central at Tennessee Tech (ESPN3)
2:00 PM CT
- NAIA Playoffs: Keiser at Bethel (stream)
- Division III Playoffs: Pomona-Pitzer at Linfield
- Eastern Illinois at UT-Martin (ESPN+)
- Tennessee State at Texas A&M-Commerce (ESPN+)
2:30 PM CT
- Georgia at Kentucky (CBS)
- Ohio State at Maryland (ABC)
- Miami at Clemson (ESPN)
- Texas at Kansas (FS1)
- Penn State at Rutgers (BTN)
- South Alabama at Southern Miss (NFL Network)
- NC State at Louisville (ESPN3)
- Utah Tech at BYU (ESPN3)
- UL Monroe at Troy (ESPN+)
- Louisiana Tech at Charlotte (ESPN3)
- Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee (ESPN+)
3:00 PM CT
- Iowa at Minnesota (FOX)
- Western Kentucky at Auburn (SEC Network)
- Cincinnati at Temple (ESPNU)
- Florida International at UTEP (ESPN+)
4:00 PM CT
- Arkansas State at Texas State (ESPN3)
4:30 PM CT
- Georgia Tech at North Carolina (ESPN2)
- Stanford at California (Pac-12 Network)
5:00 PM CT
- Marshall at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)
6:00 PM CT
- Tennessee at South Carolina (ESPN)
- Texas Tech at Iowa State (FS1)
- Boise State at Wyoming (CBS Sports)
6:30 PM CT
- Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (ABC)
- Ole Miss at Arkansas (SEC Network)
- New Mexico State at Missouri (ESPNU)
7:00 PM CT
- USC at UCLA (FOX)
- Syracuse at Wake Forest (ACC Network)
8:00 PM CT
- UAB at LSU (ESPN2)
- Colorado at Washington (Pac-12 Network)
- Colorado State at Air Force (FS2)
8:45 PM CT
- San Jose State at Utah State (FS1)
9:30 PM CT
- Utah at Oregon (ESPN)
- Fresno State at Nevada (CBS Sports)
10:00 PM CT
- UNLV at Hawaii (PPV)
