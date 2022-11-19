6-4 (3-4)

34 (AP)

34 (Coaches)

29 (SP+) November 19, 2022

11:00 AM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM/101.9 FM(Affiliates)

4-6 (1-5)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

88 (SP+)

Aside from ending its 26-game SEC losing streak with last Saturday’s 24-21 win at Kentucky, Vanderbilt kept its bowl hopes — such as they are — alive.

The Commodores will need to win out to get to a bowl game (since, apparently, the football factories have figured out how to work their APR scores to look like academic powerhouses. Seriously, Arizona State sells its football players on taking all online classes, and you wonder why we complain.) That starts with today’s game against the Florida Gators, who are 6-4 under first-year head coach Billy Napier and completely obliterated South Carolina by a 38-6 score last weekend.

This game, by the way, will feature two coaches who both played for former Vanderbilt head coach Bobby Johnson: Clark Lea, of course, played fullback for him at Vanderbilt, while Napier was Johnson’s quarterback while he was the head coach at Furman.

Have fun, expect to win.