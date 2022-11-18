Good morning.

So, with the news that Twitter is about to either go offline or become an unrecognizable shithole, well, welcome to the Anchor of Gold comments section, where pants are forbidden and the three-drink minimum is strictly enforced.

Which, today’s Anchor Drop is probably just going to turn into an open thread for the Hawk Classic, where Vanderbilt bowling competes starting at 8:55 AM CT. This event’s field does not, however, include hated rival McKendree, so there will be no revenge for the loss last weekend. As always, bowling shall be streamed on the YouTube channel.

Also today: soccer continues its NCAA Tournament run, facing Northwestern at 6:00 PM CT and looking to win two games for the first time in school history. That game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Also at 6, the men’s basketball team hosts Morehead State, also streaming on ESPN+ and the SEC Network+. The women improved to 5-0 with a 70-61 win over Austin Peay on Thursday night.

RIP to Paul Hoolahan, Vanderbilt’s athletic director from 1990 to 1996.

Last night: 3-2 ATS, 3-2 totals; season to date: 17-23-1 ATS, 22-19 totals

Texas A&M vs. Colorado (11:00 AM CT, ESPNU): Colorado +5.5, Under 142

Bucknell at Georgia (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Bucknell +12, Under 144.5

Bucknell +12, Under 144.5 Morehead State at Vanderbilt (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Vanderbilt -12.5, Over 133.5

Vanderbilt -12.5, Over 133.5 South Carolina vs. Davidson (6:30 PM CT, ESPNews): Davidson -2, Over 142.5

UT-Martin at Ole Miss (6:30 PM CT, SEC Network+): Ole Miss -21, Under 139.5

Ole Miss -21, Under 139.5 Texas Southern at Auburn (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Texas Southern +25, Under 144.5

Texas Southern +25, Under 144.5 Florida at Florida State (7:00 PM CT, ACC Network): Florida State +7, Under 147

Florida State +7, Under 147 Jacksonville State at Alabama (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Alabama -20.5, Over 148

All times Central.

11:00 AM: PGA Tour: RSM Classic, Second Round (Golf Channel)

11:00 AM: NCAAB: Penn State vs. Virginia Tech (ESPN2)

11:00 AM: NCAAB: Texas A&M vs. Colorado (ESPNU)

1:00 PM: NCAAB: Murray State vs. UMass (ESPN2)

1:00 PM: NCAAB: La Salle vs. Wake Forest (CBS Sports)

1:30 PM: NCAAB: Furman vs. Old Dominion (ESPNU)

3:30 PM: NCAAB: Georgetown vs. Loyola Marymount (CBS Sports)

4:00 PM: NCAAB: Colorado State vs. Charleston (ESPN2)

4:00 PM: NCAAB: Temple vs. Rutgers (ESPNU)

5:00 PM: NCAAB: Indiana at Xavier (FS1)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: Virginia vs. Baylor (ESPN2)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: UCF vs. Oklahoma State (CBS Sports)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: Charlotte vs. Tulsa (ESPNU)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: Bucknell at Georgia (SEC Network)

6:30 PM: NBA: Bucks at 76ers (ESPN)

6:30 PM: NCAAB: South Carolina vs. Davidson (ESPNews)

7:00 PM: NCAAB: Florida at Florida State (ACC Network)

7:00 PM: NCAAB: Villanova at Michigan State (FS1)

7:30 PM: NCAAB: UNC Wilmington at UConn (FS2)

8:00 PM: NCAAF: South Florida at Tulsa (ESPN2)

8:00 PM: NCAAB: Jacksonville State at Alabama (SEC Network)

8:00 PM: NCAAB: Southern at California (Pac-12 Network)

8:30 PM: NCAAB: Illinois vs. UCLA (ESPNU)

8:30 PM: NCAAB: Boise State vs. Loyola Chicago (ESPNews)

8:30 PM: NCAAB: DePaul vs. Santa Clara (CBS Sports)

8:45 PM: NCAAF: San Diego State at New Mexico (FS1)

9:00 PM: NBA: Knicks at Warriors (ESPN)

10:00 PM: NCAAB: Mount St. Mary’s at USC (Pac-12 Network)

SEC Basketball: Murray State 88, Texas A&M 79 ... Colorado State 85, South Carolina 53 ... Kentucky 106, South Carolina State 63 ... LSU 91, New Orleans 62 ... Mississippi State 79, South Dakota 42.

SEC Women’s Basketball: South Carolina 85, Clemson 31 ... Kentucky 63, Bellarmine 45 ... Duke 71, Texas A&M 52 ... Missouri 60, UT Martin 55 ... Arkansas 80, Kent State 59.

NFL: Titans 27, Packers 17.

NBA: Nets 109, Trail Blazers 107 ... Kings 130, Spurs 112 ... Clippers 96, Pistons 91.

NHL: Bruins 4, Flyers 1 ... Avalanche 3, Hurricanes 2 ... Blue Jackets 6, Canadiens 4 ... Stars 6, Panthers 4 ... Lightning 4, Flames 1 ... Devils 3, Maple Leafs 2 ... Penguins 6, Wild 4 ... Predators 5, Islanders 4 ... Blues 5, Capitals 4 ... Jets 3, Ducks 2 ... Kraken 3, Rangers 2 ... Golden Knights 4, Coyotes 1 ... Red Wings 7, Sharks 4.