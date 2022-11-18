2-2

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

225 (KenPom) November 18, 2022

6:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network+

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM(TuneIn)

0-1

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

87 (KenPom)

So: after opening the season with back-to-back losses to Memphis and Southern Miss, Vanderbilt finally got into the win column on Tuesday night with an 89-87 win at Temple in overtime.

Tonight’s opponent, Morehead State, is currently 2-2, but one of the two wins came against Campbellsville University Harrodsburg. You might know Campbellsville as a private Baptist college in Kentucky that competes in the NAIA’s Mid-South Conference, home to Cumberland and Bethel and Freed-Hardeman, and formerly to Lambuth (RIP.) What you might not know is that Campbellsville has a satellite campus in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, that fields its own athletic teams, which compete in NCCAA Division II, the same division as the notorious Toccoa Falls which will occasionally be seen losing to Division I schools by embarrassing scores.

Anyway, where was I? Oh yeah, Morehead’s two games against actual good competition haven’t gone so well with an 88-53 loss to Indiana and a 75-57 loss to West Virginia. But I am also certain you were more interested in the sub-NAIA opponent they played.