Vanderbilt women’s basketball looks to start the season 5-0 when they host Austin Peay tonight at 6:30 PM CT. The Governors are 2-0, though one of the wins was against Cumberland. Tonight’s game can be streamed on the SEC Network+. The Hustler’s Bryce Smith also wrote an article about the culture Shea Ralph is building.

Also in the Hustler, the bowling team is using last weekend’s loss to hated rival McKendree as motivation.

Bad Gambling Advice

Last night: 1-1 ATS, 2-0 totals; season to date: 14-21-1 ATS, 19-17 totals

Murray State vs. Texas A&M (3:00 PM CT, ESPN2): Texas A&M -12, Over 138

Colorado State vs. South Carolina (4:00 PM CT, ESPNU): Colorado State +1, Under 137

South Carolina State at Kentucky (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): South Carolina State +38, Under 145.5

New Orleans at LSU (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): LSU -23.5, Over 145.5

South Dakota at Mississippi State (8:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Mississippi State -14.5, Under 139

Sports on TV

All times Central.

10:30 AM: NCAAB: Furman vs. Penn State (ESPNU)

11:00 AM: PGA Tour: RSM Classic, First Round (Golf Channel)

12:30 PM: NCAAB: Colorado vs. UMass (ESPNU)

1:00 PM: NCAAB: Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech (ESPN2)

3:00 PM: NCAAB: Murray State vs. Texas A&M (ESPN2)

4:00 PM: NCAAB: Colorado State vs. South Carolina (ESPNU)

5:30 PM: NCAAB: St. Francis (PA) at Butler (FS2)

5:30 PM: NCAAB: Nebraska at St. John’s (FS1)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: South Carolina State at Kentucky (SEC Network)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: Boise State vs. Charlotte (ESPNews)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: Davidson at Charleston (ESPNU)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: Pittsburgh vs. VCU (ESPN2)

6:30 PM: NCAAF: SMU at Tulane (ESPN)

7:15 PM: NFL: Titans at Packers (Prime Video)

7:30 PM: NCAAB: UC Riverside at Creighton (FS1)

7:30 PM: NCAAB: Long Island at Marquette (FS2)

8:00 PM: NCAAB: Utah Tech at Arizona (Pac-12 Network)

8:00 PM: NCAAB: Central Michigan at Minnesota (BTN)

8:00 PM: NCAAB: South Dakota at Mississippi State (SEC Network)

8:30 PM: NCAAB: Loyola Chicago vs. Tulsa (ESPNU)

8:30 PM: NCAAB: Michigan vs. Arizona State (ESPN2)

10:00 PM: NCAAB: California Baptist at Washington (Pac-12 Network)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Tennessee 81, Florida Gulf Coast 50 ... Arkansas 71, South Dakota State 56.

SEC Women’s Basketball: LSU 101, Houston Christian 47 ... Florida State 92, Florida 77 ... South Florida 67, Alabama 59 ... Ole Miss 92, Southern Miss 46 ... Georgia 89, Kennesaw State 47 ... Georgia Tech 57, Auburn 51.

NBA: Pacers 125, Hornets 113 ... Timberwolves 126, Magic 108 ... Thunder 121, Wizards 120 ... Celtics 126, Hawks 101 ... Raptors 112, Heat 104 ... Bucks 113, Cavaliers 98 ... Pelicans 124, Bulls 110 ... Rockets 101, Mavericks 92 ... Knicks 106, Nuggets 103 ... Suns 130, Warriors 119.

NHL: Senators 4, Sabres 1 ... Blues 5, Blackhawks 2 ... Kings 3, Oilers 1.