2022 Staff Pick’em Week 12

We got that good week. The worst record was 5-4. Five staffers tied there. One person went 6-3. You lot managed to invert your 1-8 record to go 8-1. If you're wondering how that happens in a 10-game week, LSU-Arkansas was a push, so it did not count towards totals.

We hit hard on 3 games from Week 11. Everyone got a win on Georgia while only one person missed on Vanderbilt and West Virginia. Florida-SC was 4-2 to the good while Texas A&M-Auburn, Alabama-Ole Miss, TCU-Texas, and Louisville-Clemson went the other way. Missouri-THEM was evenly split.

There is a lot of agreement in the way the 11 games for Week 12 will go, at least in the current SEC games. Georgia, as 22.5-point favorites at Kentucky, and UMass, as 33.5-point underdogs at Texas A&M are unanimous. Tennessee and Ole Miss only have 1 staffer breaking rank. Vanderbilt and Auburn get 4 selections. The games involving Missourah, Texas, Oklahoma, and the dealer's choice (Utah-Oregon) are all even splits.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in “2025” (Who wants to bet that timeline holds up?), Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 11 W L W L Import 60 54 5 4 Commentariat 60 54 8 1 CDA 54 61 5 4 Tom 52 63 5 4 VU 04 52 63 4 6 DotP 51 64 6 3 Cole 48 67 5 4

The Picks