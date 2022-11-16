Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt men’s basketball needed overtime, but finally got its first win of the season last night, beating Temple 89-87 and looking pretty much like the team I had expected to see going into the season. Myles Stute had 21 points, Liam Robbins 20, and Jordan Wright had 18. Road wins over top 100 teams are never something to sneeze at, and I kind of expected Vanderbilt to be 1-2 right now, so having the one win be over Temple rather than Southern Miss is fine. Also: Colin Smith and Trey Thomas missed last night’s game and are apparently going to miss some time.

Meanwhile, women’s basketball blew out Tarleton State 84-48 and is now 4-0 on the season.

At his weekly press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Florida, Clark Lea wouldn’t commit to a starting quarterback, and that’s even if you assume A.J. Swann is healthy.

Bad Gambling Advice

Last night: 2-3-1 ATS, 3-3 totals; season to date: 13-20-1 ATS, 17-17 totals

Florida Gulf Coast at Tennessee (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Tennessee -21, Under 142.5

Tennessee -21, Under 142.5 South Dakota State at Arkansas (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): South Dakota State +14.5, Under 152

Sports on TV

All times Central.

5:00 PM: NCAAF: Eastern Michigan at Kent State (ESPN2)

5:00 PM: NCAAB: Michigan vs. Pittsburgh (ESPNU)

6:00 PM: NCAAF: Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois (CBS Sports)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: Eastern Illinois at Ohio State (BTN)

6:30 PM: NCAAB: Iowa at Seton Hall (FS1)

6:30 PM: NHL: Blues at Blackhawks (TNT)

6:30 PM: NBA: Celtics at Hawks (ESPN)

7:00 PM: NCAAF: Western Michigan at Central Michigan (ESPNU)

8:30 PM: NCAAB: Gonzaga at Texas (ESPN2)

9:00 PM: NHL: Kings at Oilers (TNT)

9:00 PM: NBA: Warriors at Suns (ESPN)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Michigan State 86, Kentucky 77 ... Auburn 89, Winthrop 65 ... Ole Miss 70, Chattanooga 58 ... Missouri 105, SIUE 80 ... Alabama 65, South Alabama 55.

NBA: Pelicans 113, Grizzlies 102 ... Mavericks 103, Clippers 101 ... Knicks 118, Jazz 111 ... Trail Blazers 117, Spurs 110 ... Kings 153, Nets 121.

NHL: Canucks 5, Sabres 4 ... Panthers 5, Capitals 2 ... Devils 5, Canadiens 1 ... Maple Leafs 5, Penguins 2 ... Lightning 5, Stars 4 ... Blue Jackets 5, Flyers 4 ... Predators 2, Wild 1 ... Ducks 3, Red Wings 2 ... Sharks 5, Golden Knights 2.