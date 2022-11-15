Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright was named the SEC’s Offensive Co-Player of the Week (along with Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker) after Saturday’s performance at Kentucky, when Wright led the Commodores to their first SEC win in over three years. Also, yesterday we learned that the football team’s season finale against Tennessee will be a night game, kicking off at 6:30 PM CT on the SEC Network.

Both of Vanderbilt’s basketball teams are in action today, with the women’s team hosting Tarleton State at 11 AM CT (?!) on the SEC Network+ and the men visiting Temple at 6 PM CT on ESPN+. Also, at the Hustler Brandon Karp goes into the film room to diagnose what’s wrong with Vanderbilt.

And, Chris Lee’s podcast is upbeat after the win on Saturday.

Bad Gambling Advice

Last night: 2-0 ATS, 2-0 totals; season to date: 11-17 ATS, 14-14 totals

Kentucky vs. Michigan State (6:00 PM CT, ESPN): Kentucky -7, Under 141.5

Kentucky -7, Under 141.5 Vanderbilt at Temple (6:00 PM CT, ESPN+): Temple -4, Under 135

Temple -4, Under 135 Winthrop at Auburn (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Winthrop +18.5, Over 147.5

Winthrop +18.5, Over 147.5 Chattanooga at Ole Miss (6:30 PM CT, SEC Network+): Ole Miss -12, Over 140

Ole Miss -12, Over 140 SIUE at Missouri (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Missouri -18, Over 151

Missouri -18, Over 151 Alabama at South Alabama (9:00 PM CT, ESPNU): South Alabama +12, Under 147.5

Sports on TV

All times Central.

4:00 PM: NCAAB: Stonehill at Providence (FS2)

5:00 PM: NCAAB: Appalachian State at Louisville (ACC Network)

5:30 PM: NCAAB: Northwestern at Georgetown (FS1)

6:00 PM: NCAAF: Bowling Green at Toledo (ESPNU)

6:00 PM: NCAAF: Ohio at Ball State (ESPN2)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: Kentucky at Michigan State (ESPN)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: Winthrop at Auburn (SEC Network)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: Buffalo at UConn (CBS Sports)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: Central Connecticut at St. John’s (FS2)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: Binghamton at Maryland (BTN)

6:30 PM: NBA: Grizzlies at Pelicans (TNT)

7:00 PM: NCAAB: Gardner-Webb at North Carolina (ACC Network)

7:30 PM: NCAAB: Marquette at Purdue (FS1)

8:00 PM: NCAAB: San Diego State at Stanford (Pac-12 Network)

8:00 PM: NCAAB: Fairfield at Xavier (FS2)

8:00 PM: NCAAB: Memphis at Saint Louis (CBS Sports)

8:00 PM: NCAAB: Green Bay at Wisconsin (BTN)

8:30 PM: NCAAB: Duke vs. Kansas (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NBA: Nets at Kings (TNT)

9:00 PM: NCAAB: Alabama at South Alabama (ESPNU)

10:00 PM: NCAAB: Dayton at UNLV (CBS Sports)

10:00 PM: NCAAB: Vermont at USC (Pac-12 Network)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: Florida Atlantic 76, Florida 74 ... Georgia 77, Miami (Ohio) 70.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Indiana 79, Tennessee 67 ... South Dakota State 63, Mississippi State 62 ... Missouri 65, Western Kentucky 47 ... Arkansas 79, Tulsa 70.

NFL: Commanders 32, Eagles 21.

NBA: Raptors 115, Pistons 111 ... Hornets 112, Magic 105 ... Celtics 126, Thunder 122 ... Heat 113, Suns 112 ... Clippers 122, Rockets 106 ... Hawks 121, Bucks 106 ... Warriors 132, Spurs 95.

NHL: Islanders 4, Senators 2 ... Flames 6, Kings 5 ... Hurricanes 3, Blackhawks 0 ... Blues 3, Avalanche 2.