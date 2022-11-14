Four Factors Four Factors Vanderbilt Southern Miss Four Factors Vanderbilt Southern Miss eFG% 35.16% 38.89% OR% 28.89% 24.39% TO% 21.74% 13.04% FT Rate 12.50% 22.22%

(insert poop emoji)

You know, I can live with losing to a mid-major team that just gets unbelievably hot. What I can’t live with, though, is losing to a mid-major that’s shooting 5-of-24 from three-point range. Southern Miss scored 60 points in 69 possessions and that was good enough to win by 12, because Vanderbilt... well, we just had to have something go horribly wrong on a weekend when the football team finally won an SEC game.

There is no part of this that is even remotely acceptable, and on the heels of looking awful for 30 minutes against Memphis before kinda-sorta pulling things together in the last ten... well, this might be a long season if something doesn’t get figured out in a hurry.

Individual Stats Player MIN FG FGA 3FG 3FGA FT FTA ORB DRB REB PTS PF AST TO BLK STL GmSc AdjGS GS/Min Player MIN FG FGA 3FG 3FGA FT FTA ORB DRB REB PTS PF AST TO BLK STL GmSc AdjGS GS/Min Quentin Millora-Brown 21 4 7 0 0 1 1 3 3 6 9 4 1 0 3 1 10.9 24.68 1.18 Colin Smith 26 4 9 1 4 0 3 4 6 10 9 1 1 0 0 1 9 20.38 0.78 Malik Dia 11 3 5 1 2 0 0 0 2 2 7 1 0 0 1 0 5.6 12.68 1.15 Jordan Wright 22 5 13 1 3 1 2 1 5 6 12 2 1 5 1 1 3.3 7.47 0.34 Ezra Manjon 28 2 8 0 2 1 2 2 4 6 5 4 1 1 0 1 1.5 3.40 0.12 Emmanuel Ansong 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0.00 0.00 Myles Stute 27 2 6 0 3 0 0 1 10 11 4 1 0 4 0 0 -0.1 -0.23 -0.01 Paul Lewis 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -0.7 -1.58 -0.18 Trey Thomas 16 1 4 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 1 0 -1.7 -3.85 -0.24 Liam Robbins 10 0 5 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 -2.1 -4.75 -0.48 Noah Shelby 5 0 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -2.1 -4.75 -0.95 Tyrin Lawrence 11 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 -2.4 -5.43 -0.49

Yeah, Quentin Millora-Brown was the team’s most effective player on Friday night. Also, QMB has made all three of his free throw attempts this season, which is officially the only good thing I can say about this season so far.

For being so absolutely set on the team’s starting lineup in the preseason, it was a bit of a surprise that Jerry Stackhouse changed four of the five starters for the second game — but Colin Smith might stay here.

Malik Dia posted the third-highest Game Score on the team... and played 11 minutes off the bench. It’s great to see a bench player giving the team quality minutes like that, but this is more an indictment of the rest of the roster than anything.

While I get the urge to rework things after the first game of the season, having Jordan Wright come off the bench feels too cute.

Ditto Ezra Manjon, who came off the bench in spite of playing 28 minutes to Paul Lewis’ 9.

Emmanuel Ansong had a Game Score of 0, and six players who got on the floor were worse than that. Remember, having a negative Game Score is basically code for “this guy was actively hurting the team.”

And, yeah, Tyrin Lawrence went from the team’s best player in Game 1 to the team’s worst player in Game 2.

Okay, I’ve written enough about this shitshow.

What’s Next

Vanderbilt travels to Temple at 6:00 PM CT on Tuesday night; the game will be streamed on ESPN+. Temple opened the season by losing to Wagner in overtime, then beat Villanova. So... time to get our hets wet, I guess.