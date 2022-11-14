Good morning.

Vanderbilt bowling posted a runner-up finish at the Ladyjack Classic yesterday, losing to McKendree in the finals in a matchup of the top two teams in the country after a dominating weekend. Vanderbilt closes its fall schedule with the Hawk Classic this weekend.

Women’s basketball stayed undefeated with a 74-63 win at Columbia yesterday, pulling away in the second half after trailing 39-37 at the half. Ciaja Harbison scored 27 in the win.

Baseball had the David Williams Fall Classic yesterday, and that’s the last we’ll see of them until February.

And, the Commodore Brunch finally gets to recap an SEC win.

