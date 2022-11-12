Vanderbilt Celebration Thread

So... who’s still dancing like it’s Cabdoo 2 O’clock?

Since we kicked that DB coach who believes in lizard people to the curb and Mike Wright hit Will Shepard on a slant on 3rd and Goal with 30 seconds left, I’ve been downright giddy.

Know this: somewhere in Kentucky, a man in a Jamal Mashburn jersey at his daughter's wedding is shedding a single tear. — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) November 12, 2022

Post your celebration tweets, gifs, and Djibouti big band dance songs in the comments, ladies! When we beat Kentucky at home in 2003, we tore down the damned goal posts. It’s been three years since we’ve won a damned SEC game, and this is how we tear down the goal posts here at Anchor of Gold.