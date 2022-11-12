 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Our long National nightmare is over; Vanderbilt wins an SEC football game.

Vanderbilt Celebration Thread

...because we’ve earned it, damn it.

By Andrew VU '04
Vanderbilt v Kentucky Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

So... who’s still dancing like it’s Cabdoo 2 O’clock?

Since we kicked that DB coach who believes in lizard people to the curb and Mike Wright hit Will Shepard on a slant on 3rd and Goal with 30 seconds left, I’ve been downright giddy.

Post your celebration tweets, gifs, and Djibouti big band dance songs in the comments, ladies! When we beat Kentucky at home in 2003, we tore down the damned goal posts. It’s been three years since we’ve won a damned SEC game, and this is how we tear down the goal posts here at Anchor of Gold.

