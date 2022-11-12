Vanderbilt beats Kentucky 24-21, ends 26-game SEC losing streak

The Vanderbilt Commodores came into Kroger Field on Saturday on a 26-game SEC losing streak.

They left with their first SEC win in over three years. Behind a pair of 100-yard rushing performances from Mike Wright, who started in place of the injured A.J. Swann, and Ray Davis, a defense that harassed “first-round quarterback” Will Levis into 11-for-23 and 109 yards, a game-saving 40-yard reception by Quincy Skinner on 4th and 11 to keep the winning drive alive, a touchdown strike from Wright to Will Sheppard on 3rd and goal with 32 seconds left, and a game-sealing interception on Kentucky’s last-ditch drive, Vanderbilt made it out of Lexington with a 24-21 win over the Wildcats, the team’s first SEC win since October 19, 2019.

Vanderbilt is now 4-6 on the season and 1-5 in the SEC. Clark Lea now has his first SEC win after the team’s two best shots at a conference win went down the drain.

Enjoy it, I really don’t have a lot of words for this.