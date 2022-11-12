3-6 (0-5)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

93 (SP+) November 12, 2022

11:00 AM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM/101.9 FM(Affiliates)

6-3 (3-3)

26 (AP)

24 (Coaches)

20 (SP+)

Look, I get it. Everything sucks right now. The football team is now mired in a 26-game SEC losing streak, and after the basketball team lost 60-48 to Southern Miss last night, we seriously have to ask whether the football team is even the worse of the two main revenue sports at the moment.

It’s November, and we’re already on “when does baseball season start?” And on that note, I have some minor good news, as the David Williams Fall Classic is tomorrow. As for today, though, we have to endure yet another football game, this time in Lexington, Kentucky, in temperatures in the 30s and possibly snow.

Anyway, I blame all of this on the new logo. It has clearly cursed the entire athletic department. Hell, the women’s bowling team finished third in their first tournament of the season. You can’t convince me otherwise.

As for today, well, the game threads will continue until morale improves.