Bad Gambling Advice: Week 11

Last week: 4-5 ATS, 6-3 totals

Season to date: 36-51 ATS, 50-35-2 totals

Right, the gambling advice is still not actually bad. Which means Bad Gambling Advice is headed for a 2-7 week, obviously. Buyer beware with these picks. If you put actual hard-earned money on these you’re a moron. (If you put cryptocurrency on these, you’re an even bigger moron.)

Missouri at Tennessee (11:00 AM CT, CBS): It’s going to be raining and in the 50s in Knoxville tomorrow, which as we all know is a valid excuse for Tennessee’s offense to stop functioning and that had nothing to do with Georgia’s defense last week.

Score prediction: Tennessee 31, Missouri 17

Picks: Missouri +20.5, Under 56.5

LSU at Arkansas (11:00 AM CT, ESPN): Whereas Fayetteville is going to be downright cold on Saturday, with a temperature of 37 at kickoff (and a wind chill of 29.) Also, Vegas is setting this line after LSU beat Alabama and Arkansas lost to Liberty. Remember, they are not actually giving you free money.

Score prediction: Arkansas 31, LSU 24

Picks: Arkansas +3.5, Under 62.5

Vanderbilt at Kentucky (11:00 AM CT, SEC Network): Yep, weather’s gonna be a factor here, too. 35 and possibly snowing at kickoff. Also, Vanderbilt is missing its starting quarterback. This will be fun.

Score prediction: (see Saturday Predictions later)

Picks: Vanderbilt +17.5, Under 47

Oklahoma at West Virginia (11:00 AM CT, FS1): Not that I actually pay attention to the Big 12, except as a bit to keep up with our future (in 2025) conference opponents, but what I do know is that West Virginia is both (a) bad and (b) desperate for a win. Which I don’t think they’ll actually get here, but they’ll put up a fight.

Score prediction: Oklahoma 38, West Virginia 31

Picks: West Virginia +8, Over 68

Alabama at Ole Miss (2:30 PM CT, CBS): While I still think Alabama is sort of dysfunctional this season, I also think Ole Miss is kind of a fraud. And Alabama is going to be mad about losing last week.

Score prediction: Alabama 41, Ole Miss 27

Picks: Alabama -11.5, Over 64.5

South Carolina at Florida (3:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Yeah, South Carolina’s definitely finishing 6-6.

Score prediction: Florida 31, South Carolina 14

Picks: Florida -9, Under 59

Georgia at Mississippi State (6:00 PM CT, ESPN): See what Mike Leach’s offense did against Alabama’s defense if you want an idea of what they’ll do against Georgia’s defense.

Score prediction: Georgia 31, Mississippi State 3

Picks: Georgia -17, Under 53.5

Texas A&M at Auburn (6:30 PM CT, SEC Network): Remember, the difference between these two is that the reason for Auburn’s underperformance is gone and the reason for Texas A&M’s is not.

Score prediction: Auburn 26, Texas A&M 21

Picks: Auburn -1, Under 48.5

TCU at Texas (6:30 PM CT, ABC): This does worry me a bit, because unlike the Tennessee-Georgia line last week (where people simply overrated Tennessee), here it really does feel like everybody is assuming a Horned Frog L. That said, yeah, Texas is the better team here.

Score prediction: Texas 42, TCU 31

Picks: Texas -7, Over 65