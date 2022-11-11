Good morning.

Today’s a pretty heavy day of action for Vanderbilt sports, and somehow, the men’s basketball game against Southern Miss (6 PM CT, SEC Network+) is the thing Anchor of Gold is probably least interested in. (Actually, this is kind of interesting, because former Vanderbilt signee Austin Crowley — who was in the class with Scotty Pippen and Dylan Disu — is now with Southern Miss after three years at Ole Miss.)

So: men’s and women’s cross country are both competing at NCAA Regionals in Huntsville, the women’s team at 8:30 AM and the men at 9:30. Then, at 10:35 AM CT, bowling opens the LadyJack Classic in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which is hosted by Stephen F. Austin (decidedly not in Kenosha, Wisconsin.) That will be broadcast on Vanderbilt’s YouTube channel.

And, Vanderbilt soccer opens the NCAA Tournament at Clemson at 2 PM CT. That game will be streamed on ESPN+.

In other news, women’s basketball beat Samford 81-51 last night behind 17 points from freshman Ryanne Allen. Women’s golf announced two signees on Thursday.

Bad Gambling Advice (Basketball Edition)

Season to date: 5-9 ATS, 7-7 totals

Duquesne at Kentucky (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network): Kentucky -17.5, Over 143.5

Mississippi State vs. Akron (6:00 PM CT in Philadelphia, BarstoolTV): Akron +6, Under 129

Southern Miss at Vanderbilt (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Southern Miss +18, Under 137.5

Florida Atlantic at Ole Miss (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Florida Atlantic +6, Over 134.5

Kennesaw State at Florida (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Florida -19.5, Under 142

Clemson at South Carolina (6:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Clemson -2.5, Over 137.5

Fordham at Arkansas (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Fordham +19.5, Over 138.5

Liberty at Alabama (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Liberty +9, Under 147

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Texas A&M -12.5, Under 141.5

Penn at Missouri (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Missouri -12.5, Over 150

South Florida at Auburn (7:00 PM CT, SEC Network+): Auburn -20. Over 133.5

Georgia at Wake Forest (7:30 PM CT, ACC Network): Wake Forest -6.5, Under 145

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Houston Open, Second Round (Golf Channel)

5:00 PM: NCAAB: Houston vs. Saint Joseph’s (CBS Sports)

5:00 PM: NCAAB: Boston U. at UConn (FS2)

5:30 PM: NCAAB: Michigan State vs. Gonzaga (ESPN)

5:30 PM: NCAAB: USC Upstate at Duke (ACC Network)

6:00 PM: NHL: Lightning at Capitals (NHL Network)

6:00 PM: NBA: Nuggets at Celtics (NBA TV)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: Duquesne at Kentucky (SEC Network)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: Villanova at Temple (ESPNU)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: Austin Peay at Purdue (BTN)

6:00 PM: NCAAB: Kansas State at California (Pac-12 Network)

6:30 PM: NCAAB: Stanford vs. Wisconsin (FS1)

7:00 PM: NCAAF: East Carolina at Cincinnati (ESPN2)

7:00 PM: NCAAB: Montana at Xavier (FS2)

7:30 PM: NCAAB: Princeton at Navy (CBS Sports)

7:30 PM: NCAAB: Georgia at Wake Forest (ACC Network)

8:00 PM: NCAAB: Southern at Arizona (Pac-12 Network)

8:00 PM: NCAAB: Eastern Michigan at Michigan (ESPNU)

8:00 PM: NCAAB: Kansas City at Illinois (BTN)

8:30 PM: NCAAF: Colorado at USC (FS1)

8:30 PM: NBA: Timberwolves at Grizzlies (ESPN)

9:00 PM: NCAAB: Western Illinois at DePaul (FS2)

9:30 PM: NCAAF: Fresno State at UNLV (CBS Sports)

10:00 PM: NCAAB: Long Beach State at UCLA (Pac-12 Network)

Scoreboard

SEC Women’s Basketball: Tennessee 74, UMass 65 ... Alabama 72, Tulane 61 ... Ole Miss 83, SE Missouri State 57 ... Georgia 77, Alabama State 47 ... Texas A&M 69, Texas A&M-CC 45 ... Missouri 83, Bradley 38 ... Auburn 71, South Alabama 62.

NFL: Panthers 25, Falcons 15.

NBA: Wizards 113, Mavericks 105 ... Hawks 104, 76ers 95 ... Heat 117, Hornets 112 ... Trail Blazers 106, Pelicans 95.

NHL: Bruins 3, Flames 1 ... Golden Knights 7, Sabres 3 ... Hurricanes 7, Oilers 2 ... Blue Jackets 5, Flyers 2 ... Rangers 8, Red Wings 2 ... Devils 4, Senators 3 ... Coyotes 2, Islanders 0 ... Blues 5, Sharks 3 ... Avalanche 5, Predators 3 ... Kings 2, Blackhawks 1.