Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Yesterday was the beginning of the early signing period for, well, every sport that isn’t football, and four Vanderbilt teams have announced their signing classes, which I suspect means that everybody who was expected to sign already has: men’s and women’s basketball, lacrosse, and men’s golf.

And speaking of the women’s basketball team, they’ll have their home opener tonight against Samford. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Also, the USMNT announced its roster for the World Cup, which starts later this month, and just another reminder that having the World Cup in Qatar was a really, really stupid idea, so much so that even Sepp Blatter admits it now.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Houston Open, First Round (Golf Channel)

5:00 PM: NCAAB: Lehigh at Virginia Tech (ACC Network)

5:30 PM: NCAAB: Charleston Southern at Ohio State (BTN)

6:30 PM: NCAAF: Tulsa at Memphis (ESPN)

6:30 PM: NCAAF: Georgia Southern at Louisiana (ESPN2)

6:30 PM: NBA: Phillies at Hawks (NBA TV)

7:00 PM: NCAAB: Central Michigan at Marquette (FS2)

7:00 PM: NCAAB: Radford at Notre Dame (ACC Network)

7:15 PM: NFL: Falcons at Panthers (Prime Video)

7:30 PM: NCAAB: Bethune-Cookman at Indiana (BTN)

8:00 PM: NCAAB: North Dakota at Creighton (FS1)

8:00 PM: NCAAB: Houston Christian at Texas (LHN)

10:00 PM: NCAAB: Alabama State at USC (Pac-12 Network)

Scoreboard

SEC Basketball: LSU 74, Kansas City 63.

SEC Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State 104, Mississippi Valley State 47.

NBA: Magic 94, Mavericks 87 ... Trail Blazers 105, Hornets 95 ... Nuggets 122, Pacers 119 ... Jazz 125, Hawks 119 ... Celtics 128, Pistons 112 ... Nets 112, Knicks 85 ... Raptors 116, Rockets 109 ... Pelicans 115, Bulls 111 ... Suns 129, Timberwolves 117 ... Bucks 136, Thunder 132 ... Grizzlies 124, Spurs 122 ... Clippers 114, Lakers 101 ... Kings 127, Cavaliers 120.

NHL: Panthers 3, Hurricanes 0 ... Canadiens 5, Canucks 2 ... Penguins 4, Capitals 1 ... Wild 4, Ducks 1.