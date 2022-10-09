Good morning.

For the second day in a row, a Vanderbilt sports team is playing the #9 team in the country — this time, it’s the women’s soccer team, which travels to #9 Arkansas today at 2:00 PM CT. Today’s game will be streamed on the SEC Network+.

Women’s golf had another strong day at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate in Denver, shooting 13-under par and leading second-place New Mexico by 15 shots heading into the final day.

Women’s tennis went 5-0 in singles matches yesterday at the June Stewart Invitational. All right. Yes, let’s focus on what the women’s golf and tennis teams did yesterday.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

8:30 AM: NFL: Giants vs. Packers in London (NFL Network)

12:00 PM: NFL: Regional games (CBS/FOX)

3:25 PM: NFL: Regional games (FOX)

4:00 PM: PGA Tour: Shriners Children’s Open, Final Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: MLB: Padres at Mets (ESPN)

7:20 PM: NFL: Bengals at Ravens (NBC)

Scoreboard

SEC Football: Mississippi State 40, Arkansas 17 ... Tennessee 40, LSU 13 ... Florida 24, Missouri 17 ... Georgia 42, Auburn 10 ... South Carolina 24, Kentucky 14 ... Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20.

MLB: Guardians 1, Rays 0 (Guardians win series, 2-0) ... Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9 (Mariners win series, 2-0) ... Mets 7, Padres 3 (series tied, 1-1) ... Phillies 2, Cardinals 0 (Phillies win series, 2-0.)

NHL: Predators 3, Sharks 2.

SEC Football Standings

East

Georgia (3-0, 6-0)

Tennessee (2-0, 5-0)

Florida (1-2, 4-2)

Kentucky (1-2, 4-2)

South Carolina (1-2, 4-2)

Vanderbilt (0-2, 3-3)

Missouri (0-3, 2-4)

West