5-0 (1-0)

9 (AP)

9 (Coaches)

7 (SP+) October 8, 2022

3:00 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM/101.9 FM(Affiliates)

3-2 (0-1)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

98 (SP+)

Does Vanderbilt have a real chance at a win today with the top-10 Ole Miss Rebels coming to FirstBank Stadium, the venue formerly known as Vanderbilt Stadium (and still also known as Dudley Field)?

I don’t know, but it would be great if we got the ol’ Woodyball Special today. Ole Miss looked vulnerable after beating Tulsa 35-27 and Kentucky 22-19 over the last couple of weeks, though they didn’t look so vulnerable in a 42-0 destruction of Atlanta a few weeks back. That’s right, Ole Miss has gotten a coach fired this season.

Clark Lea needs to snap the 22-game SEC losing streak to announce that the ship is being turned around. That doesn’t necessarily need to come today (and it’s not coming next week), but it needs to happen. Not that anyone is really losing belief yet. Anyway, have fun, expect to win.