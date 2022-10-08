Saturday Tailgate: Ole Miss

Good morning.

It’s pretty wild that after today, Vanderbilt’s football season will be halfway over. It’s only October 8 — early October — and the MLB playoffs are just getting into gear, but this is the sixth game of the season.

The opponent: Ole Miss, the team that Vanderbilt has actually done well against since 2005. Jay Cutler led Vanderbilt to a win against the Ed Orgeron-coached Rebels that year, and it started a run of six wins in eight tries against Ole Miss. Hell, Robbie Caldwell beat Ole Miss. The Commodores have won just twice since 2013, but even that represents two of the Rebels’ four trips to the venue now known as FirstBank Stadium.

A win today would alter the course of the entire program. Aside from being a victory over a top-10 team, Vanderbilt has lost its last 22 SEC games. Ending that streak seems like a good idea.

Pregame Reading (and Listening)

Other Vanderbilt Sports

Women’s golf holds the lead at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate after Friday’s first round, and women’s tennis dominated the June Stewart Invitational on Friday.

